Sinanan: 45 Moruga landslips repaired but 64 more discovered

Thir­ty-sev­en new land­slips have de­vel­oped in the hilly re­gions of Moru­ga, even as the Min­istry of Works be­gins to un­der­take 16 slop sta­bi­liza­tion projects.

Last month fiery road­blocks blazed in La Lune, St Mary’s, Cachipe and Gran Chemin as res­i­dents com­plained of ne­glect.

MP Michelle Ben­jamin claimed many of the land­slip sta­bil­i­sa­tion works al­ready ex­e­cut­ed by the Works Min­istry were be­yond shod­dy and a waste of tax­pay­ers’ mon­ey.

Pres­i­dent of the Moru­ga Taxi Dri­vers As­so­ci­a­tion An­tho­ny Athanas said more has to be done to im­prove the ter­ri­ble road con­di­tions and to com­pen­sate res­i­dents who suf­fered prop­er­ty dam­ages.

Lor­na Ayres Hamil­ton who has been forced to evac­u­ate her home said the Min­istry of Works has been fo­cus­ing on road re­pairs, rather than the de­struc­tion of their fam­i­ly home.

Last Fri­day, Guardian Me­dia sought to get de­tails of what was caus­ing the slip­pages and what qual­i­ty stan­dards checks are in place.

A decade ago, 207 land­slips were iden­ti­fied by the then MP Clifton De Couteau but since then, many land­slips in Moru­ga have been fixed, some of which were able to with­stand ve­hic­u­lar pres­sure and land move­ments.

In a de­tailed re­sponse to ques­tions, Works Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan said the ter­rain and soil type have caused the land to slip pre­car­i­ous­ly in sev­er­al ar­eas of Moru­ga.

He re­vealed that 45 Land­slips have been re­paired in Moru­ga and three are cur­rent­ly on­go­ing.

«Six­teen ad­di­tion­al slope sta­bi­liza­tion ar­eas have been iden­ti­fied of which five will be out to ten­der by Au­gust 2022. Two are in the de­sign stage and nine are await­ing ge­ot­ech­ni­cal re­ports,» he said.

Sinanan said 27 land­slips were iden­ti­fied for re­pair.

«To date, this has in­creased to 64 land­slips, giv­en the on­go­ing chal­lenges with the ter­rain and soil type in the area.»

Apart from land­slips be­ing re­paired in Moru­ga, Sinanan said four bridges were al­so re­con­struct­ed B1/3 More­au Rd, B 1/2 La Lune Road, B 1/5 La Lune Road and B 1/22 Moru­ga Road.

«We al­so con­struct­ed 16 new cul­vert cross­ings, which were com­plet­ed along with com­ple­tion of 11.5 km of road­way re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion, uti­liz­ing tra­di­tion­al and ce­ment sta­bi­liza­tion meth­ods,» he added.

He not­ed that re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion of 7.2km of road­way along the Moru­ga Main Road is cur­rent­ly on­go­ing.

And while res­i­dents have blamed WASA for some of the slip­pages, Min­is­ter Sinanan said they are al­so try­ing to ad­dress this prob­lem.

«We have com­plet­ed im­prove­ment to drainage chan­nels to al­low free flow of wa­ter to des­ig­nat­ed out­falls and cor­ri­dors are al­so be­ing de­vel­oped for util­i­ty lines for WASA to avoid dam­age to the road due to fu­ture pipe fail­ures,» he ex­plained.

Sinanan fur­ther said that the min­istry re­mains com­mit­ted to en­sur­ing that all works are up to the best stan­dards.

«PURE’s Qual­i­ty Man­age­ment Ap­proach, seeks to en­sure that qual­i­ty man­age­ment is ad­dressed on all projects. Teams fol­low the plan and have da­ta to demon­strate com­pli­ance,» he added.

«Be­fore works com­mence, all tech­ni­cians go through a check­list to en­sure com­pli­ance to set stan­dards in­volv­ing road­work con­crete pour, paving equip­ment and paving crew, form­work, block­work and Health & Safe­ty In­spec­tion,» Sinanan added.

He al­so said ex­ter­nal and in-house test­ing is done on con­crete, as­phalt and gran­u­lar sam­ples to en­sure that qual­i­ty ma­te­ri­als are used on all projects.

«Eval­u­a­tions on As­phalt Plants are con­duct­ed an­nu­al­ly or ran­dom­ly dur­ing the year to en­sure that plants are ful­ly func­tion­al and that all ma­chines are cal­i­brat­ed and work prop­er­ly,» he ex­plained.

In-House test­ing is al­so car­ried out on the as­phalt and gran­u­lar sam­ples (sub-base, base course and sand) to en­sure that qual­i­ty ma­te­ri­als are used,» the Min­is­ter added. He al­so said 15 projects are sched­uled for this year in both rur­al and ur­ban ar­eas.

