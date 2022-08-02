Sinanan: 45 Moruga landslips repaired but 64 more discovered

Thirty-seven new landslips have developed in the hilly regions of Moruga, even as the Ministry of Works begins to undertake 16 slop stabilization projects.
Last month fiery roadblocks blazed in La Lune, St Mary’s, Cachipe and Gran Chemin as residents complained of neglect.
MP Michelle Benjamin claimed many of the landslip stabilisation works already executed by the Works Ministry were beyond shoddy and a waste of taxpayers’ money.
President of the Moruga Taxi Drivers Association Anthony Athanas said more has to be done to improve the terrible road conditions and to compensate residents who suffered property damages.
Lorna Ayres Hamilton who has been forced to evacuate her home said the Ministry of Works has been focusing on road repairs, rather than the destruction of their family home.
Last Friday, Guardian Media sought to get details of what was causing the slippages and what quality standards checks are in place.
A decade ago, 207 landslips were identified by the then MP Clifton De Couteau but since then, many landslips in Moruga have been fixed, some of which were able to withstand vehicular pressure and land movements.
In a detailed response to questions, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said the terrain and soil type have caused the land to slip precariously in several areas of Moruga.
He revealed that 45 Landslips have been repaired in Moruga and three are currently ongoing.
«Sixteen additional slope stabilization areas have been identified of which five will be out to tender by August 2022. Two are in the design stage and nine are awaiting geotechnical reports,» he said.
Sinanan said 27 landslips were identified for repair.
«To date, this has increased to 64 landslips, given the ongoing challenges with the terrain and soil type in the area.»
Apart from landslips being repaired in Moruga, Sinanan said four bridges were also reconstructed B1/3 Moreau Rd, B 1/2 La Lune Road, B 1/5 La Lune Road and B 1/22 Moruga Road.
«We also constructed 16 new culvert crossings, which were completed along with completion of 11.5 km of roadway rehabilitation, utilizing traditional and cement stabilization methods,» he added.
He noted that rehabilitation of 7.2km of roadway along the Moruga Main Road is currently ongoing.
And while residents have blamed WASA for some of the slippages, Minister Sinanan said they are also trying to address this problem.
«We have completed improvement to drainage channels to allow free flow of water to designated outfalls and corridors are also being developed for utility lines for WASA to avoid damage to the road due to future pipe failures,» he explained.
Sinanan further said that the ministry remains committed to ensuring that all works are up to the best standards.
«PURE’s Quality Management Approach, seeks to ensure that quality management is addressed on all projects. Teams follow the plan and have data to demonstrate compliance,» he added.
«Before works commence, all technicians go through a checklist to ensure compliance to set standards involving roadwork concrete pour, paving equipment and paving crew, formwork, blockwork and Health & Safety Inspection,» Sinanan added.
He also said external and in-house testing is done on concrete, asphalt and granular samples to ensure that quality materials are used on all projects.
«Evaluations on Asphalt Plants are conducted annually or randomly during the year to ensure that plants are fully functional and that all machines are calibrated and work properly,» he explained.
In-House testing is also carried out on the asphalt and granular samples (sub-base, base course and sand) to ensure that quality materials are used,» the Minister added. He also said 15 projects are scheduled for this year in both rural and urban areas.
