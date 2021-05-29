Simmons urges consistency as negative tests pave way for four-day game

Entornointeligente.com / GROS ISLET, St Lu­cia – All mem­bers of the West In­dies train­ing squad have test­ed neg­a­tive for COVID-19, paving the way for head coach Phil Sim­mons to ramp up prepa­ra­tion for the two-Test se­ries against South Africa start­ing in 12 days.

The lat­est round of PCR test­ing was con­duct­ed Thurs­day and with no pos­i­tives re­port­ed, the 30-man squad were al­lowed to train in two groups on Fri­day and Sat­ur­day at the Daren Sam­my Na­tion­al Sta­di­um.

Pre­vi­ous­ly, the squad was forced to train in small­er groups af­ter Ja­maican speed­ster Mar­quino Mind­ley test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 last week.

How­ev­er, the 26-year-old, who is still asymp­to­matic, test­ed neg­a­tive in last Thurs­day’s round of test­ing but will re­main in iso­la­tion un­til he re­turns a sec­ond neg­a­tive test.

Prepa­ra­tion will move in­to high gear on Mon­day when a four-day match gets un­der­way at the train­ing venue, and Sim­mons urged play­ers – es­pe­cial­ly those who had ex­celled in re­cent se­ries – not to rest on their lau­rels.

“I am hap­py that we are back to full train­ing. We are hap­py with the prepa­ra­tions up to this point and every­one is ful­ly aware of what is re­quired,” Sim­mons said in a state­ment.

“Yes, we had four good Test match­es [against Bangladesh and Sri Lan­ka], but at the same time, peo­ple need to know that their po­si­tion is not guar­an­teed un­less they con­tin­ue to play well.

“Guys who are out need to show that they want to get back in by do­ing well in these games. So, it is a ben­e­fit to every one of us.”

The 30-man squad fea­tures the likes of Nkrumah Bon­ner, Kyle May­ers and Joshua Da Sil­va, all of whom have starred for West In­dies this year with the bat, in se­ries against Sri Lan­ka and Bangladesh.

Al­so in the group, how­ev­er, is Shai Hope who was axed for last De­cem­ber’s tour of New Zealand, but flour­ished in the One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries against Sri Lan­ka last March with a hun­dred and two half-cen­turies.

All-rounder Ros­ton Chase, a fix­ture in the Test side in re­cent years but re­cent­ly dropped fol­low­ing a run of poor form, has been in­clud­ed in the train­ing group and will be hop­ing to im­press.

The squad will be whit­tled down in the lead-up to the first Test which bowls off June 10-14, with the sec­ond match get­ting un­der­way from June 18-22.

South Africa are sched­uled to ar­rive here on Tues­day.

