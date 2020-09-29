Simmons plans for New Zealand series

Entornointeligente.com /

West In­dies Head Coach, Phil Sim­mons is al­ready plan­ning his team’s ap­proach as they pre­pare to re­turn to ac­tion against New Zealand in just un­der eight weeks. Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) and New Zealand Crick­et (NZC) an­nounced the pro­posed sched­ule for the bi­lat­er­al se­ries yes­ter­day, pend­ing ap­proval from CWI’s Med­ical Ad­vi­so­ry Com­mit­tee and Board of Di­rec­tors – three T20 In­ter­na­tion­als and two Tests from No­vem­ber 27 to De­cem­ber 15.

“We are de­light­ed to play all for­mats as we strug­gle to keep our sport alive in these dif­fi­cult times. These T20 In­ter­na­tion­als are a part of get­ting these guys play­ing to­geth­er as much as pos­si­ble be­tween now and the ICC T20 World Cup next year. Af­ter the Eng­land Test se­ries, ear­li­er this year, this will be an ex­cel­lent test of how we have im­proved on the things we as a team have learnt from that se­ries. We played re­al­ly well to win that first Test and did some good things through­out the se­ries. We have a great team en­vi­ron­ment. We will con­tin­ue to work and build as a team,” Sim­mons said on Tues­day.

West In­dies are the de­fend­ing T20 World Cup cham­pi­ons. Un­der the guid­ance of Sim­mons, they de­feat­ed Eng­land in the epic fi­nal in Kolkata in April, 2016, They will re­turn to In­dia in 11 months to de­fend the ti­tle. The Test se­ries in New Zealand forms part of the ICC World Test Cham­pi­onship. The West In­dies earned their first points in the ICC World Test Cham­pi­onship when they won the first Test against Eng­land at the Ageas Bowl in Ju­ly – in the his­toric bio-se­cure three-match se­ries.

The pro­posed West In­dies tour to New Zealand will start with the de­fend­ing T20 World Cup cham­pi­ons fac­ing the Black Caps at Eden Park in Auck­land for a match un­der lights. The se­ries then moves to Mount Maun­ganui for two match­es at the pic­turesque Bay Oval – the first a day match and the sec­ond un­der lights. West In­dies will then trav­el to Hamil­ton for the first Test at Sed­don Park and then south to Welling­ton for the sec­ond match at the his­toric Basin Re­serve.

The T20Is will be the start of an 11-month sched­ule of match­es build­ing up to the ICC T20 World Cup, resched­uled for Oc­to­ber 2021 in In­dia. The open­ing con­test at Eden Park will have added sig­nif­i­cance as this is the venue where the two teams met in their first T20I con­test back in 2006. That match end­ed in a tie which forced a dra­mat­ic bowl-off, won by the home side. Three years lat­er the teams met again at the same venue and played to an­oth­er tie which was de­cid­ed by the first-ever T20I su­per over, won by the West In­dies.

Mean­while, New Zealand has been one of the most suc­cess­ful na­tions in man­ag­ing the pan­dem­ic with just un­der 1,500 con­firmed in­fec­tions and 25 deaths, and CWI pres­i­dent Ricky Sker­ritt said the re­gion­al board was hap­py to un­der­take the as­sign­ment on Tues­day.

“We are pleased to be able to ful­fil our oblig­a­tion to tour New Zealand as we con­tin­ue to get our ICC Fu­ture Tours Pro­gramme back on track, in spite of the fi­nan­cial dif­fi­cul­ties we face,” Sker­ritt said in a re­lease.

“I want to thank CWI CEO John­ny Grave and Di­rec­tor of Crick­et Jim­my Adams, and their op­er­a­tions team, for suc­cess­ful­ly part­ner­ing with NZC to make this tour pos­si­ble.

“Ear­li­er this sum­mer, in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Eng­land & Wales Crick­et Board (ECB), we restart­ed in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et, glob­al­ly. For­tu­nate­ly, that Eng­land tour in­clud­ed the suc­cess­ful test­ing of safe­ty pro­to­cols which we ex­pect will be the stan­dard for all in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et tours.

“COVID-19 has cre­at­ed a most chal­leng­ing pe­ri­od for crick­eters and fans alike, with all the sched­ules be­ing ad­just­ed and amend­ed. We see this tour as an­oth­er time­ly op­por­tu­ni­ty to keep our play­ers work­ing and our fans en­ter­tained.”

Sed­don Park in Hamil­ton will then host the first Test start­ing De­cem­ber 3 be­fore play­ers head to Welling­ton for the sec­ond Test start­ing De­cem­ber 11 at the Basin Re­serve.

CWI said the tour was sub­ject to its med­ical ad­vi­so­ry com­mit­tee ap­prov­ing the fi­nal COVID-19 pro­to­cols.

West In­dies have won just one of their last eight Tests against the Black Caps and have not beat­en them at home in 25 years.

Ear­li­er this year, West In­dies and Eng­land be­came the first teams to re­sume in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et since the glob­al shut­down be­cause of COVID-19, when they clashed in a three-Test biose­cure se­ries in the Unit­ed King­dom.

Pro­posed Match Sched­ule:

No­vem­ber 27: 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auck­land

No­vem­ber 29: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maun­ganui

No­vem­ber 30: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maun­ganui

De­cem­ber 3-7: 1st Test at Sed­don Park, Hamil­ton

De­cem­ber 11-15: 2nd Test at Basin Re­serve, Welling­ton

