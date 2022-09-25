Simeca Alexander-Williamson | Step up for breastfeeding

Entornointeligente.com /

Breastfeeding provides more than just nutrition for your newborn. It supports bonding and facilitates healthy, emotional development from birth. The first milk that is secreted, the colostrum, is your baby’s initial source of immunity as this thick and sticky substance is very high in antibodies, protecting your baby from infections.

National Breastfeeding Week 2022 was observed from September 18 to 24 with the theme «Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support». We need to recognise that breastfeeding is not restricted to a mother and her child. It extends far beyond that. Mother and child are in a family, a community. A baby is in the environment of his or her caregivers, and a mother is within a workplace culture. Both exist in a society that is highly influenced by policies and cultural norms. This year’s theme is quite fitting as the saying goes «we all fear what we don’t understand».

Breastmilk is unique in its makeup, and despite research and effort, there still has been nothing created exactly like breastmilk. A mother’s milk is specifically designed to meet the needs of her offspring as it changes from one nursing session to another. Depending on what is happening in the environment, the mother’s body, or the baby’s body, the milk produced will be appropriate. For example, the milk of a mother who has given birth to a preterm baby will be higher in fats and proteins than the mother of a baby born full term. This occurs because these nutrients are of higher importance to a preterm infant to facilitate the continuous development of organs as well as rapid weight gain at this time.

SUFFICIENT NUTRIENTS All the nutrients your baby needs for the first six months or 180 completed days is present in breastmilk. As a result, your baby needs nothing else – no water, no juice, no tea – nothing else, as breastmilk is sufficient. The act of feeding your child solely breastmilk during this time is referred to as exclusive breastfeeding, and mothers are encouraged to do so followed by complementary feeding, which is introducing age-appropriate foods while still offering breastmilk. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Association of Paediatrics (AAP) recognise that breastmilk contains properties that are still beneficial to the child that consumes breastmilk up until two years of age and beyond. It is important to note that expressing breastmilk (removing milk from the breasts) and feeding it to your baby using an appropriate feeding tool is still considered breastfeeding.

Breastmilk is easily digestible, and it is highly unlikely that an exclusively breastfed baby who is fed on demand (for as often and as long as a baby needs) will overfeed. Studies have shown that babies who breastfeed tend to have higher IQs. Because breastmilk is the perfect nutrition for an infant, breastfed babies are less likely to become overweight or obese, and this trend continues up until adulthood. Artificial feeds contain additional fats and sugars that a baby doesn’t need, and this contributes to a higher caloric intake as well as the introduction to sugars that influence a baby’s taste as he or she grows older.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com