Trinidad and To­ba­go has won sil­ver in the Men’s 4×100 me­tres fi­nal at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

The race was won by Eng­land in a time of 38.35.

Trinidad and To­ba­go, run­ning in Lane 5, clocked 38.70.

The team com­prised Kion Ben­jamin, Jerod El­cock, Er­ic Har­ri­son Jnr and Kyle Greaux.

Nige­ria was third in 38.81.

This is T&T’s 5th medal at the Com­mon­wealth Games, with two gold, two sil­ver and one bronze.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

