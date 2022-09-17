Silk floral arrangements give couple new lease on décor and business

Entornointeligente.com /

When Janice Riley Brown was planning her wedding, she found herself in a décor dilemma. A lover of flowers, she looked forward to copious arrangements. However, this was not in Riley Brown’s budget. Looking for options, the bride found an alternate arrangement that would see her planting seeds of creativity and ingenuity and providing lush luxury on her wedding day. This idea grew into a thriving business, but it didn’t stem from your typical garden, but rather an unexpected natural fibre, silk.

«When we saw the cost of the flowers during the planning process, we realised they were very expensive. And what we were getting for the money wasn’t much, so it wasn’t worth it. We had difficulty finding the right flowers at the right price. As a lover of flowers, I always wanted a lot of flowers for my wedding. However, the cost for fresh flowers took up almost all the budget,» she explained to Saturday Living .

Based on research, Riley Brown and her husband, Romario, saw that any wedding could look elegant and expensive with just flowers. Floral arrangements are what really tie everything together. So for their wedding day, Riley Brown created the centrepieces and her bouquet with solely silk flowers. The beauty of which, made everyone think that the flowers were real. «The inspiration to use faux flowers came [from] the determination to still have a lot of flowers for our big day. Nobody knew that they were fake.»

Some guests were so in awe of the floral magic that they began querying the source. When it was revealed that it was, in fact, the newlyweds behind the majestic scenery, the intrigued attendees began enlisting their services for other weddings. «The success of our wedding was indeed the motivation behind the business. But the number of people who came to get flowers the same night of our wedding was what pushed us to act quicker,» Riley Brown said, adding, «We started doing floral arrangements as a little side hustle, with the hope of changing the perspective of silk flowers. Everybody is used to the little ones that grandma has on the cabinet. But they have really evolved to take on exquisite forms,» she shared.

Since starting Izma Designs almost two years ago, the married couple has been able to book a number of weddings, supplying silk boutonnières, bouquets, centrepieces and other fancy floral décor for happy brides and grooms. The best part is that they are given the opportunity to take the vision to fruition without breaking the bank.

