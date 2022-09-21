Silent Mission Wins Main Event On Caymanas Park Programme

Entornointeligente.com /

The 4-5 favourite Silent Mission with 6-time former champion jockey Omar Walker riding for leading trainer Jason DaCosta, captured Tuesday’s main event on the 9-race card at Caymanas Park. Silent Mission mounted a challenge a furlong from home in the Restricted Allowance 11 contest for native bred and imported 3 year olds over 6 furlongs and prevailed in a tight finish.

Silent Mission clocked a minute, 14 seconds flat for the distance and won by a neck. No jockey had more than one win on the programme, while DaCosta had a double among the trainers, having opened and closed the programme. Racing continues on Saturday.

