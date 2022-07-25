'Significant progress' in Donna-Lee Donaldson probe, JCF says

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has made «significant progress» in its investigation into the disappearance of Donna-Lee Donaldson, a 24-year-old social media influencer.

The update Sunday evening follows another weekend of protests over the pace of the probe.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen on July 11 at an apartment at the Chelsea Manor complex in New Kingston. The apartment is occupied by Noel Maitland, a policeman.

Sophia Lugg has said Maitland had picked up her daughter on the evening of July 11.

Lugg reported Donaldson missing on July 13.

