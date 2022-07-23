SIDS and youth in focus at regional Internet Governance Forum

The inaugural Internet Governance Forum (IGF) for Small Island Developing States (SIDS-IGF) and the first Internet Governance Forum (IGF) for Caribbean Youth (CY-IGF) are being held from 24-26 August 2022, under the theme, «Internet Governance Priorities for ICT-Driven Development».
Both events are being held collaboratively with the 18th Caribbean Internet Governance Forum (CIGF) hosted by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat. CIGF is a regional, multi-stakeholder, annual forum that coordinates a regional approach to internet governance.
According to the CTU, hosting a SIDS IGF had been discussed as a goal of the Dynamic Coalition on SIDS (DC-SIDS) for several years. In 2021, CTU Secretary-General Rodney Taylor offered the support of the CTU Secretariat to jointly host the inaugural SIDS-IGF with the 18th CTU-CIGF.
«Characterised by our common global challenges, the 18th CIGF provides a platform to host the inaugural SIDS IGF where we can address critical issues facing SIDS. Collaboration is the vehicle through which we can collectively seek solutions and formulate harmonised policies for the achievement of an overall strategic objective,» Secretary-General Taylor stated.
The 18th CIGF will address the various work streams of internet governance that can be used to seize the COVID-19-related opportunity for accelerated digital transformation. It also will actively foster input on issues relevant to young persons and continue work to update the regionally harmonised policy framework for internet governance, which is why the inaugural CY-IGF is taking place along with the CTU CIGF.
«The SIDS-IGF will establish a platform and ongoing process where SIDS can become involved, collaborate, cooperate, share experiences and have their voices heard regarding issues arising from and impacts on their countries by IG, Internet Policy and the Digital Economy without necessarily having to ‘join’ an entity to do so,» CTU Secretary-General said in an official statement.
«The CY-IGF is a regional, multi-stakeholder event designed by youth, for youth. It draws on inspiration from the International Telecommunication Union’s Generation Connect Global Youth Summit 2022,» he explained. «The CYIGF will engage and empower youth to join in the regional discussions on internet governance and give youth a chance to voice their ideas and inspire them to become future changemakers in the internet governance sphere.»
He added: «This historic first Caribbean Youth Internet Governance Forum lays the foundation for many of our future Caribbean leaders to become change agents, and to build on and further develop the regional Internet landscape.»
The CTU confirms that registration to these events is open to all and free, and representatives of major stakeholders—such as government policy makers, academia, civil society, Internet users, Internet service providers and telecommunications operators, ICT regulators, and international organisations—are particularly encouraged to attend.
For more information and registration, visit https://ctu.int/event/18th-caribbean-internet-governance-forum-and-youth-cigf-workshop/
