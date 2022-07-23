SIDS and youth in focus at regional Internet Governance Forum

Entornointeligente.com /

The in­au­gur­al In­ter­net Gov­er­nance Fo­rum (IGF) for Small Is­land De­vel­op­ing States (SIDS-IGF) and the first In­ter­net Gov­er­nance Fo­rum (IGF) for Caribbean Youth (CY-IGF) are be­ing held from 24-26 Au­gust 2022, un­der the theme, «In­ter­net Gov­er­nance Pri­or­i­ties for ICT-Dri­ven De­vel­op­ment».

Both events are be­ing held col­lab­o­ra­tive­ly with the 18th Caribbean In­ter­net Gov­er­nance Fo­rum (CIGF) host­ed by the Caribbean Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty (CARI­COM) Sec­re­tari­at. CIGF is a re­gion­al, mul­ti-stake­hold­er, an­nu­al fo­rum that co­or­di­nates a re­gion­al ap­proach to in­ter­net gov­er­nance.

Ac­cord­ing to the CTU, host­ing a SIDS IGF had been dis­cussed as a goal of the Dy­nam­ic Coali­tion on SIDS (DC-SIDS) for sev­er­al years. In 2021, CTU Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al Rod­ney Tay­lor of­fered the sup­port of the CTU Sec­re­tari­at to joint­ly host the in­au­gur­al SIDS-IGF with the 18th CTU-CIGF.

«Char­ac­terised by our com­mon glob­al chal­lenges, the 18th CIGF pro­vides a plat­form to host the in­au­gur­al SIDS IGF where we can ad­dress crit­i­cal is­sues fac­ing SIDS. Col­lab­o­ra­tion is the ve­hi­cle through which we can col­lec­tive­ly seek so­lu­tions and for­mu­late har­monised poli­cies for the achieve­ment of an over­all strate­gic ob­jec­tive,» Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al Tay­lor stat­ed.

The 18th CIGF will ad­dress the var­i­ous work streams of in­ter­net gov­er­nance that can be used to seize the COVID-19-re­lat­ed op­por­tu­ni­ty for ac­cel­er­at­ed dig­i­tal trans­for­ma­tion. It al­so will ac­tive­ly fos­ter in­put on is­sues rel­e­vant to young per­sons and con­tin­ue work to up­date the re­gion­al­ly har­monised pol­i­cy frame­work for in­ter­net gov­er­nance, which is why the in­au­gur­al CY-IGF is tak­ing place along with the CTU CIGF.

«The SIDS-IGF will es­tab­lish a plat­form and on­go­ing process where SIDS can be­come in­volved, col­lab­o­rate, co­op­er­ate, share ex­pe­ri­ences and have their voic­es heard re­gard­ing is­sues aris­ing from and im­pacts on their coun­tries by IG, In­ter­net Pol­i­cy and the Dig­i­tal Econ­o­my with­out nec­es­sar­i­ly hav­ing to ‘join’ an en­ti­ty to do so,» CTU Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al said in an of­fi­cial state­ment.

«The CY-IGF is a re­gion­al, mul­ti-stake­hold­er event de­signed by youth, for youth. It draws on in­spi­ra­tion from the In­ter­na­tion­al Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tion Union’s Gen­er­a­tion Con­nect Glob­al Youth Sum­mit 2022,» he ex­plained. «The CYIGF will en­gage and em­pow­er youth to join in the re­gion­al dis­cus­sions on in­ter­net gov­er­nance and give youth a chance to voice their ideas and in­spire them to be­come fu­ture change­mak­ers in the in­ter­net gov­er­nance sphere.»

He added: «This his­toric first Caribbean Youth In­ter­net Gov­er­nance Fo­rum lays the foun­da­tion for many of our fu­ture Caribbean lead­ers to be­come change agents, and to build on and fur­ther de­vel­op the re­gion­al In­ter­net land­scape.»

The CTU con­firms that reg­is­tra­tion to these events is open to all and free, and rep­re­sen­ta­tives of ma­jor stake­hold­ers—such as gov­ern­ment pol­i­cy mak­ers, acad­e­mia, civ­il so­ci­ety, In­ter­net users, In­ter­net ser­vice providers and telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions op­er­a­tors, ICT reg­u­la­tors, and in­ter­na­tion­al or­gan­i­sa­tions—are par­tic­u­lar­ly en­cour­aged to at­tend.

For more in­for­ma­tion and reg­is­tra­tion, vis­it https://ctu.int/event/18th-caribbean-in­ter­net-gov­er­nance-fo­rum-and-youth-cigf-work­shop/

