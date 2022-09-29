Sidara gets Youth Champion national award

Entornointeligente.com /

Sidara Akalloo’s brave fight with can­cer has won her the 2022 Youth Cham­pi­on Dou­ble Cha­co­nia Award, but it’s not the end of her ac­com­plish­ments.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Akalloo said she is now writ­ing a song about her life’s jour­ney which she plans to share with the world.

Hav­ing been di­ag­nosed with acute lym­phoblas­tic leukaemia (ALL), a form of blood can­cer, in April 2021, Akalloo said the past 17 months had been tu­mul­tuous, yet joy­ful.

The great­est life les­son she said was to cel­e­brate every­thing, in­clud­ing the small­est bless­ings.

Since Guardian Me­dia car­ried her sto­ry, Sidara has been a source of strength for chil­dren suf­fer­ing from can­cer not just in T&T but al­so around the world.

Filled with grat­i­tude for the team of lo­cal doc­tors who have been car­ing for her, Sidara told Guardian Me­dia that her ex­pe­ri­ences de­served to be record­ed in song.

«I am so grate­ful. This wasn’t just me who won this award, all the can­cer chil­dren have won. I am proud to win this for them,» Akalloo said.

In a pre-record­ed speech shown short­ly be­fore she col­lect­ed the Dou­ble Cha­co­nia na­tion­al award for Youth­ful Re­silience from Youth Af­fairs Min­is­ter Fos­ter Cum­mings, Akalloo cel­e­brat­ed the jour­ney of all can­cer chil­dren of T&T.

«I am hum­bled to have been cho­sen as a nom­i­nee and to be short­list­ed for this award…But I be­lieve I was not wor­thy of it. I be­lieve that what I rep­re­sent de­serves it more than I do. I rep­re­sent all the can­cer chil­dren of Trinidad and To­ba­go, those who have passed and those who are still fight­ing. They de­serve to win,» Sidara said as the au­di­ence cheered.

She added: «Their fight­ing spir­it de­serves to win. Our dis­ease is not our des­ti­na­tion, and I have made it my life’s mis­sion for all ill chil­dren around the world to know that our dis­ease is not our end, but just a bump in the road.»

Asked what the re­ac­tion was when her friends heard she had won the award, Akalloo said she was in­un­dat­ed with calls and con­grat­u­la­to­ry mes­sages.

«My can­cer friends were so hap­py. They were cry­ing. Their par­ents say they have been watch­ing the video over and over,» she added.

She hopes that once her song comes out, it could be in­spi­ra­tional for all who are hav­ing a tough time with life’s prob­lems.

«I want the en­tire world to be aware of what can­cer chil­dren go through so peo­ple can help in any way they can. I want can­cer chil­dren to re­mem­ber to keep fight­ing. This isn’t the end,» she added.

She al­so laud­ed her friends at Na­pari­ma Girls’ High School and her teach­ers.

«They car­ry my bag and they are al­ways sup­port­ive. My par­ents have been awe­some as well, al­ways en­cour­ag­ing me,» she added.

Say­ing she is now in re­mis­sion, Sidara ex­plained: «My school­work is man­age­able. I am now in the sec­ond stage of ther­a­py.»

Sidara’s fa­ther David Akalloo and her moth­er Su­ma­tee said they were so pleased with her ac­com­plish­ment.

David said he broke down in tears when he saw his daugh­ter get­ting the award at Hy­att Re­gency in Port-of-Spain last Sun­day.

«It was a flood of emo­tions and when she went on stage, the re­ac­tion of the crowd was re­mark­able. They gave her a stand­ing ova­tion. It was amaz­ing to hear peo­ple re­act. I am proud of my daugh­ter. She is go­ing in the right di­rec­tion. She has every­thing in place emo­tion­al­ly, phys­i­cal­ly and spir­i­tu­al­ly,» he said.

Sidara said she keeps close to God and prays dai­ly for strength. Any­one want­i­ng to reach Sidara and her fam­i­ly can call 686-7575.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

