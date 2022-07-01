Sidara gets her first choice! 

It was an uphill battle, juggling the complications of cancer and studying for SEA exams but despite this, Sidara Akalloo emerged victorious, achieving her first choice school.
As she hugged her parents and wiped away their tears, Sidara said she was looking forward to attending the Naparima Girls High School in September.
A few months ago Sidara could barely walk as leukaemia had robbed her of mobility, but on Friday, she trekked into her classroom and presented flowers to everyone she met, including her teachers and school principal Donna Ramjohn-Khan.
«I feel so happy! I did it,» she wept. Sidara had been distraught on Thursday after hearing that one of her favourite YouTubers, American gamer, Technoblade, had died of cancer at age 23.
She opted not to check her results online but collected her script at her school. Technoblade had 11 million youtube followers including Sidara who felt inspired by his posts as she faced her own health challenges.
Asked what she wanted as a reward for her accomplishment, Sidara hugged her family and said: «I don’t want a reward. I already got it. All I want is to go to school.»
Her friends and teachers applauded.
Her mother Sumatee wiped tears as she gazed at Sidara.
«It is really hard seeing my child with a needle in one hand getting chemotherapy and a pen in the other hand, studying and keeping up with her work. We are really proud of her. She fought on and did so well. She is just so different and we thank God for blessing us with her,» she added.
Even though Sidara was full of smiles, Sumatee said last month was difficult for her.
«She has been having a lot of pain. Her bones ache and we had that pain for 10 days. Then she sprained one foot and we did not even know whether she will be able to graduate but she did,» Sumatee said.
Sidara’s story was first highlighted by Guardian Media in March of this year. She was diagnosed with cancer on April 20 last year and underwent ten months of chemotherapy. She suffered brief memory loss, three bouts of pancreatitis, pneumonia, low oxygen levels and was unable to walk for nine months. In January, through determination and physical therapy, she started to walk once again. Asked what the illness had taught her, Sidara said people must start celebrating the small things in life. Even the fact that she is still breathing is a great accomplishment, she added.
