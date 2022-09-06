Showers, thunderstorms forecast through Thursday 

Entornointeligente.com /

An abundance of moisture will be over St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the next three days resulting in a high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, forecasters said on Tuesday.

One Tuesday, a tropical wave affecting the islands are expected to produce cloudy skies and pockets of moderate showers, while the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) contributes to the instability further south.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of showers as equatorial moisture moves over the island chain.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday.

Winds are forecast to blow from the south east to east southeast at 15 to 25km/h.

Seas are forecast to be smooth to slight in open waters, with swells peaking at 0.5m on the western coasts and 1m on the eastern coasts.

There will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

