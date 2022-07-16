Should Michael Belnavis be redeemed?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

In 2020, the former mayor of St Ann was chastised for using public funds to install a charging device at the municipality office for his electric vehicle, a Porsche. Belnavis used his vehicle for business as mayor; he was not provided with a government vehicle. Travelling officers in government receive an allowance for upkeep and gas. The charger could have been easily justified as an expense serving the municipality office and users of electric vehicles.

A big fuss was made over the port which cost a mere $80,000. Belnavis eventually resigned as mayor and repaid the cost of charger. St Ann lost a good mayor in the process, one who was visible and active. The comments online were vicious towards Belnavis who was chided for misusing public funds for personal benefit.

The Integrity Commission described the purchase as «inappropriate and an abuse of power». They recommended to the attorney general that sanctions be levelled against the CEO of the St Ann Municipal Corporation for authorising the port-charger installation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com