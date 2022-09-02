Shootout at hotel car park in St Ann’s leaves one dead, one injured

A brazen shootout in the car park of the luxury Brix Autograph Hotel in St Ann’s has left one woman dead and a man nursing multiple gunshot wounds.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Bridget James.
She was said to be the girlfriend of Trinidad singer Kalonji whose real name is Kalonji Arthur.
The «Run Up» singer was taken to hospital where he is undergoing surgery.
All of this happened this afternoon just before 3 pm.
Witnesses heard gunfire coming from the car park along Coblentz Avenue. The grey Toyota was riddled with bullets along the driver’s side and back seat.
At least one other car in the parking lot was also hit by bullets.
Officials from the hotel and police officers were at the scene when our cameras arrived. No other guests were injured.
The couple had spent the evening at the hotel celebrating James’ 25th birthday.
Reporter: Carisa Lee
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian