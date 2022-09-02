Shootout at hotel car park in St Ann’s leaves one dead, one injured

Entornointeligente.com /

A brazen shootout in the car park of the lux­u­ry Brix Au­to­graph Ho­tel in St Ann’s has left one woman dead and a man nurs­ing mul­ti­ple gun­shot wounds.

The de­ceased has been iden­ti­fied as 25-year-old Brid­get James.

She was said to be the girl­friend of Trinidad singer Kalon­ji whose re­al name is Kalon­ji Arthur.

The «Run Up» singer was tak­en to hos­pi­tal where he is un­der­go­ing surgery.

All of this hap­pened this af­ter­noon just be­fore 3 pm.

Wit­ness­es heard gun­fire com­ing from the car park along Coblentz Av­enue. The grey Toy­ota was rid­dled with bul­lets along the dri­ver’s side and back seat.

At least one oth­er car in the park­ing lot was al­so hit by bul­lets.

Of­fi­cials from the ho­tel and po­lice of­fi­cers were at the scene when our cam­eras ar­rived. No oth­er guests were in­jured.

The cou­ple had spent the evening at the ho­tel cel­e­brat­ing James’ 25th birth­day.

Re­porter: Carisa Lee

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

