The 64-year-old Sherbourne #2 St John resident received the injuries while outside of his house on December 4. He was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital up until December 24, 2019, when he was discharged.

Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem to determine the cause of Mottley’s death.

