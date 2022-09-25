Shodona Kettle | Estamos aquí: Considering Afro-Latin Americans in reparations debate

Entornointeligente.com /

Africans and their descendants in Latin America have long fought for recognition of their humanity, justice, and equality in the face of oppression. Key examples throughout the region include the Palenque de Yanga in Mexico, San Basilio de Palenque in Colombia, Quilombo dos Palmares in Brazil, and the República de Zambos in Ecuador. These refugees are radical expressions of African self-repair, self-determination, agency, and black ontology.

However, there is insufficient reference to Afro-Latin Americans in the reparations debate outside of Latin America despite their sizable number: one in four Latin Americans are African descendants according to the 2018 World Bank report Afro-descendants in Latin America: Toward a Framework of Inclusion.

Within Latin America, however, in recent decades, there has been a growing wave of ‘new social movements’ among people of African descent whose actors seek a paradigm shift in power relations. These movements are framed in the rhetoric of racial discrimination and demands for recognition and repair.

Throughout the 1990s, African descendant Latin Americans were adopting strategies from indigenous peoples who were celebrating the United Nations (UN) International Decade of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (1995-2004) and who were loudly proclaiming their rights to their territories, culture, and collective rights. Afro-Latin Americans saw it fit to adapt those strategies to their own needs, and a wave of activism sprang forth and thus forms of recognition of Afro-descendants in Latin America. For example, in 1998, Ecuador, for the first time acknowledged Afro-Ecuadorians in its constitution, considering them a ‘people’.

This was further expanded on in the 2008 Ecuadorian Constitution. The 2008 constitution is one of the most innovative and progressive in the Americas. It recognizes a wide array of rights for different groups and declares the Ecuadorian territory as a multicultural, intercultural, and pluricultural nation. Further, it promulgates the right to «reparation and compensation for community groups affected by racism, xenophobia, and other related forms of intolerance and discrimination (Art. 57.3)». This echoes language from the World Conference Against Racism,. Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance held in Santiago, Chile, in 2000. The wording in Chile fed into the World Conference later held in Durban, South Africa, in 2001.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com