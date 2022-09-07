Shireen Bellot Foundation gifts 33 students with school stationery

Entornointeligente.com /

Mrs Joann Bellot presents packages to recipients; packaged bags Thirty-three (33) students were on Sunday 4 th September 2022 gifted with stationery items compliments of the Shireen Daniel Memorial Foundation, ahead of the 2022/2023 academic year which commenced on Monday 5 th September. The presentation, which was made at the Goodwill Christian Union Mission Church, Shireen’s home church, marked the official launch of the Foundation in her memory, and made possible through the generosity of many benefactors.

The donation included pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons, rulers, geometry sets, calculators, stapling machine and staplers, activity books, writing books, textbooks, school bags, and hand sanitizers. Mrs. Joanne Bellot of H. H. V. Whitchurch and Company Limited, Shireen’s former supervisor, presented the packages to the students whose ages ranged from 2 years (pre-school) to 14 years (secondary school). Earlier this year, the Foundation also presented two awards; the Shireen Bellot Award for Perseverance and Determination and the Shireen Bellot Award for Arts and Craft at the Christian Union Mission Primary School located at Goodwill.

The idea to start a foundation was birthed following Shireen’s passing on 23 rd March 2022 due to cancer. During her short time here with us, Shireen presented gift items to the young members of her church and accordingly her parents decided to continue in her stead. In addressing the launching service on Sunday, her father Alvan Bellot recalled that she was passionate about arts, music, church, education, and the Christian Union Mission Primary School.

«We will honour her memory and continue the things that she held dear. May the memory of this beautiful soul live on,» Mr. Bellot stated.

Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, Octavia Alfred, who attended the service and donated to the Foundation, encouraged the students to focus on learning. In her brief address, Minister Alfred urged the students to pray, plan, prepare, and practice throughout their academic journey so that they can learn and excel. She gave the students a little insight into her academic journey, particularly primary and secondary school, explaining how little she had and was able to excel. Thus, considering that all provisions are being made for them, they should focus on learning.

The Shireen Bellot Memorial Foundation is grateful to Althea Bellot, Jannet Faille and Family, Joanne Bellot, Alison Norris, Anne-Marie Maronie, Clarence Ettiene, Patricia Ettiene, Zephrine Ettiene, and Joan Seaman and Family for their generosity. The foundation is also grateful for the kind assistance from Shireen’s relatives, friends, and members of the Goodwill Christian Union Mission Church.

ABOUT SHIREEN BELLOT

Shireen Daniel Bellot, born 3 August 1994, was diagnosed with cancer in summer 2009 when after she was promoted to 5 th form at the Convent High School. After receiving treatment in Trinidad and Tobago in 2010 she returned to the Convent High School to complete her education. Although her promotion to 5 th form was still valid, Shireen decided to go back to 4 th form having missed a year of school due to treatment and excelled. Shireen was very passionate about God, participating in church activities and working with young people. Her passion for the arts led her to create a small business dubbed Ellie’s Paper Trail through which she designed various craft items using paper, as well as decorating mugs, bags, among other items. She was also an avid cricket fan and the biggest supporter of the West Indies Cricket Team; even when they were losing and the odds were against them, Shireen cheered her team on! Most remarkably, Shireen was a gentle, kind, compassionate, generous, and helpful person; she was one person you could count on to assist whatever the challenge

