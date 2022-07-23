Ship on fire in Kingston Harbour

Entornointeligente.com /

A ship is on fire in the Kingston Harbour, the Jamaica Fire Brigade says.

Public Relations Officer Emeleo Ebanks says the brigade was alerted at 12:31 p.m.

Two fire units have been dispatched.

More to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @ [email protected] or [email protected] .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com