Sheryl Lee Ralph scores first Emmy nomination for Abbott Elementary

Revered actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has scored her first Emmy nomination for her role in Abbott Elementar y.

Ralph was nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role of Barbara Howard. Abbott Elementary scored two nominations in the category, with Janelle James, who plays the role of Ava Coleman, also scoring a nomination.

An overjoyed Ralph thanked comedian Quinta Brunson, who created and writes the show. «Sweet baby Jesus, and the grown one too! Nothing before God’s time. @quintab you made this happen and I love you!!! I have the most amazing cast and crew a Diva could ever ask for and I love each and every one of you!!!» wrote Ralph on Instagram.

She also thanked her supporters throughout her career. «Thank you, thank you, thank you. We are going to the Emmy’s baby!!!!!»

The partial list of nominees for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

