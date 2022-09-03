Shericka stuns Shelly

Entornointeligente.com /

With her berth to the 2022 Wanda Diamond League final already secured, World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson scored a major win in the 100 metres, handing five-time World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce her first defeat of the season in the penultimate Diamond League meet yesterday in Brussels, Belgium.

Jackson clocked 10.73 seconds edging Fraser-Pryce who, despite a good start, was caught on the line and got second in 10.74. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Côte d’Ivoire was third in 10.78. America’s Aleia Hobbs, who won the 100m at the last Diamond League meet in Lausanne, was fourth in 10.91 and her compatriot Sha’Carri Richardson, fifth in 10.93. It was Jackson’s ninth 100m win of the season, a win that she says was down to great technique.

«It takes a lot of hard work to beat Shelly-Ann, she’s a tough cookie to beat. So you need to keep working hard if you want to win. Tonight I had a good execution of my race, so I’m happy with that,» Jackson said after the race. Jackson, who is already guaranteed a place in next week’s Diamond League final in both the 100m and 200m in Zürich, has not finished below third in the 100m this season.

Fraser-Pryce, who withdrew from the Lausanne Diamond League meet on August 26 citing hamstring discomfort, said that leaving the race without an injury was more vital despite her performance not being to her liking.

«I felt okay about today’s race. It wasn’t anything spectacular but I felt good. I do not have any injury, so that is the most important part,» Fraser-Pryce said after yesterday’s event.

