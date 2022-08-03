Sheppy The Concert promises to mesmerise

bloodsan[email protected]hoo.com
The 220th Commonwealth Point of Light honoree of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II—head of the Commonwealth, director and arranger for the NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra, Darren Sheppard, said he and his four-man cast are preparing to mesmerise patrons on August 26, with his event that celebrates his living, Sheppy The Concert, at Naparima Bowl—The Cultural Soul of South The Cultural Soul of South—9-21 Paradise Pasture, San Fernando, from 8-11 pm with gates to be opened at 7pm.
Also to be featured are international parang queen, Alicia Jaggasar, former Miss T&T Talent, songwriter and artiste, Moricia Cagan, jazz R&B and pop singer, songwriter, pianist, recording artiste Sherma Andrews, jazz connoisseur Vaughnette Bigford, and NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra.
Sheppard is celebrating his 50th birthday and has been a loyal member of Fonclaire Steel Orchestra for 42 of those years.
Earlier this year, Sheppard was identified for his exceptional voluntary service extended to children, youth and seniors via his pan music education programmes, said a British release, where in excess of 1,000 children spanning schools in south Trinidad benefitted.
The award will be presented to Sheppard at Fonclaire’s panyard on August 23 at 6pm by the British High Commissioner to T&T, Harriet Cross.
The Commonwealth Points of Light awards appreciates and celebrates acts by volunteers representing the 54 Commonwealth nations, inspiring others to do well and assisting in betterment on a whole. One volunteer per week is recognised.
