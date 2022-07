Entornointeligente.com /

Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce says her record extending 5 th World 100-meter title, was her best ever execution in a World Championships Final. Fraser- Pryce led home a third global champion sweep for Jamaica’s women in the 100-meter event on Sunday.

Despite her superlative performance, Fraser- Pryce thinks that there is much more to come.

