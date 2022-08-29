Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 94.36 +1.30 +1.40% Brent Crude • 10 mins 102.2 +1.21 +1.20% Murban Crude • 15 mins 102.9 +2.56 +2.55% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.231 -0.065 -0.70% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.797 -0.055 -1.92% Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Mars US • 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.797 -0.055 -1.92% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19% Murban • 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05% Iran Heavy • 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23% Basra Light • 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Girassol • 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32% Western Canadian Select • 8 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69% Canadian Condensate • 8 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57% Premium Synthetic • 8 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58% Sweet Crude • 8 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59% Peace Sour • 8 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 8 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61% Light Sour Blend • 8 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 8 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58% Central Alberta • 8 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Giddings • 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64% ANS West Coast • 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Kansas Common • 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 min Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 2 hours High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 4 hours Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market 6 hours Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States 8 hours Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 3 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 3 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 3 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 3 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 3 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 3 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 3 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 3 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 4 days UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 4 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 4 days EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 4 days TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 4 days Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 4 days Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 4 days OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 4 days IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 4 days California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 5 days Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 5 days India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 5 days U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 5 days North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 5 days UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 5 days Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 5 days Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 5 days India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 5 days Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 5 days Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 6 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 6 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 6 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 6 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 6 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 6 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 6 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 6 days Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 50 mins «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 20 hours «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 4 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 20 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks. Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters

Find us on:

Global Renewable Energy Consumption Is Soaring Renewable energy consumption grew byâ¦

Brent Crude Zooms Towards $100 As OPEC+ Leaks That It May Cut Production Again Crude prices rallied today, withâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters By Tsvetana Paraskova – Aug 29, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT Europe could continue scrambling for gas supply for a number of winters due to low gas flows from Russia, according to the chief executive officer of supermajor Shell.

«It may well be that we will have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions,» Shell’s top executive Ben van Beurden said at a conference in Norway on Monday, as carried by Reuters .

Gas and power prices in Europe were setting fresh records every day of the past week, as natural gas supply from Russia continues to be limited ahead of the winter.

Energy prices in Europe have been smashing records after Russia’s Gazprom said on August 19 that it would halt all deliveries via Nord Stream to Germany for three days between August 31 and September 2. This announcement raised renewed concerns that supply via the pipeline could be further cut or halted altogether after the three-day unplanned maintenance at the end of August.

Soaring energy prices are fueling inflation and adding to the burden on households and industries across Europe.

In France, year-ahead power prices surged as much as 13% on Friday alone, to $1,003 (1,000 euro) per megawatt-hour for the first time ever, per Bloomberg’s estimates . French power prices have now soared tenfold over the past year.

Apart from rallying gas and power prices in the rest of Europe, France’s electricity supply is constrained by outages at some of its nuclear power plants.

In Germany, year-ahead electricity prices also hit a record of $843 (840 euro) per MWh on Friday, surging by 50% last week alone.

Last week, Europe’s benchmark gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub surged by 40% amid fears of a winter crunch in supplies.

This week, early on Monday the benchmark gas price slumped by 16% in early trade in Amsterdam, after Germany said its gas storage sites were filling at a faster pace than previously thought. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, the EU gas storage was over 79% full as of August 28, with Germany’s storage at nearly 83% full.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia Power Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Persists

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com