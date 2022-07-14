Sharon Nelson | Deja vu

Entornointeligente.com /

I am having that feeling of deja vu when I see that it is another mango season and the fruit is once again rotting in our backyards. There is still another way for Jamaica to earn foreign exchange from mangoes. This way is to process and export the fruit and its derivatives. That is, to move mango production up the value chain through mango processing.

Guyana has recently published an agricultural prospectus that includes mango processing as an activity, and the document points out that the country’s agricultural sector presents a range of high-potential opportunities for investors. Mango processing activities range from inputs provision, production, processing and marketing as the country seeks to attract targeted investments in bankable projects within the agricultural sector.

Making reference to the market potential of mangoes, the prospectus refers to the country as an ideal agricultural investment destination. This is done against the backdrop of the agri-investment forum and expo recently held in that country. This document is available online for all investors to see worldwide. The document speaks to a tree of opportunities for investors, and that the country has a suitable soil for the production of fruit including mangoes, and that Guyana is the «breadbasket» of the Caribbean. The Guyana prospectus document lists the provision of the following investment opportunities in agricultural technology and farm service:

– Improved seeds, including GMO Production and assembly of fertiliser and fertiliser products locally

– Production of organic fertiliser and supply of organic pesticides

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com