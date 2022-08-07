Sharlin Borel Makes History from Point Fortin

Sharlin Borel, previous President of Rotaract Club of Point Fortin is ‘stepping up’ her Servant Leadership impact, accepting the appointment as the President of the Rotary E-Club of Vision NYC. Prior to this appointment, Sharlin Borel had already carved out a pathway of significance and impact through the roles she serves; entrepreneur, fitness influencer, women’s health advocate, wife, mother, friend and many more.
«During my formative years, I was surrounded by strong women who forged paths where none seemed to exist. The ultimate goal was to ensure everyone was taken care of. As I grew older, I realised the strong morals and values instilled in me by my grandmother, Euline Borel became amplified in roles of service, roles that helped others. At the age of 18, I was given the opportunity to serve through Rotaract, which ignited my desire to serve. In my 12 years at the Rotaract Club of Point Fortin, I served as President, Secretary, Community Service Director and Club Service Director and now I am ready to serve at a global level.»
Rotary E-Club of Vision NYC
ROTARY is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. The Rotary E-Club of Vision NYC was established on June 23rd, 2021 and is affiliated with Rotary International District 7230. The Rotary E-Club of Vision NYC is an international and local community-based organization.
The Rotary Motto is «Service Above Self’ and members are guided by the «Four Way Test’
Of the things one thinks, say or do:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
The Journey from a Rotaractor to President
«I was invited to a meeting by a ‘friend of a friend’ and realised right away this is where I want to be, and this is what I wanted to do. As I grew out of my teens, Rotaract allowed me to develop my professional, communication, and networking skills. There we worked on many projects with the Ferndean’s Place Children’s Home. Our signature back to school projects in the community helped many vulnerable homes and persons at risk without resources just for school, some of which reached as far as Cedros, my childhood hometown. The smiles on the children’s faces and the sigh of relief from parents and caretakers were the proof that this type of service was well worth it.»
«Rotaract also created opportunities for like-minded professionals in your Rotary International District to meet and share ideas. This is where my love of travel began, participating in projects that uplifted the community and environment, painting and beautifying schools and playgrounds were just a few of the initiatives that brought a positive impact to each community we served. It was in Dominica that I met Rotaractor Abit, we became instant friends and travelled from Trinidad to Guyana, where she lived. Abit Ragbeer, a District Rotaract Representative and Pass President Rotaract Club of Manhattan NYC District 7230. The Covid-19 pandemic brought unfortunate grief, loss and adversity, but also, we experienced many innovative and resilient strategies to strengthen communities and when the call from Abit came, it was just a matter of time for me to step up into the role of President of the newly charted, Rotary E-Club of Vision NYC.»
Strong Role Models Inspired the Journey
«It will be remiss of me not to begin with my foundation. I grew up in Cedros, a small fishing village called Fullerton. My mother, Michelle, a young single parent, made numerous sacrifices to ensure that I was exposed to everything positive in order for me to excel. My relatives and friends all created an unbreakable support system.»
«Yes, it may be an overused cliché… but my role model is my grandmother, Euline Borel, if you get a chance to meet her, you will understand why! People often ask me, ‘how do I manage to do everything?’, my response is the blood that runs through my veins prevents me from falling. My grandmother still gets up at 4 am to date. As a child, she would make sure my cousins and I had hot meals to take to school, a hot lunch when we got home, and dinner before we watched the 7pm news.»
«Our house wasn’t fancy, but it was always filled with love. She was always stern, but as an adult I now understood why. She could make $100 feel like a $1 million dollars and do so without complaint. Often, she shared, ‘never jealous people things, because you don’t know what they do to get it’. This cemented within me the attributes of gratitude and contentment with what I have and making it amplify!»
«She taught me the importance of fasting and through her, the power of prayer. I am also a strong believer in Jesus’ perfect walk and ultimate sacrifice, and my faith is unwavering. He is by far my favourite role model. I’ve come a long way to resemble Him, but He is the source I always return to.»
What is your advice to our young girls and boys who may feel they started in disadvantaged circumstances?
«My advice to all young people is to find their WHY. Not everything you see with a glitter is actually gold. You can have all the money in the world and still be unhappy.
• Believe in yourself first and show up for you!
• Push through because tomorrow will come.
• Drown out the noise around you with positive thoughts.
• Surround yourself with persons who add value to your life.
• Guard your mental health. Laugh, cry, and sing when necessary.
• Don’t let the harsh words and the unkindness of others change who you are.
And most importantly, ALWAYS be kind and remember that it is a privilege to serve others, expecting nothing in return. God is real, and He hears and answers prayers. What He has designed for you is for you only.
For those wanting to become more involved:
Email: rotary.eclubvi[email protected]
Fb: RotaryE- Club of Vision
IG: rotary_e_clubvision7230
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian