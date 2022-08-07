Sharlin Borel Makes History from Point Fortin

Entornointeligente.com /

Shar­lin Borel, pre­vi­ous Pres­i­dent of Ro­taract Club of Point Fortin is ‘step­ping up’ her Ser­vant Lead­er­ship im­pact, ac­cept­ing the ap­point­ment as the Pres­i­dent of the Ro­tary E-Club of Vi­sion NYC. Pri­or to this ap­point­ment, Shar­lin Borel had al­ready carved out a path­way of sig­nif­i­cance and im­pact through the roles she serves; en­tre­pre­neur, fit­ness in­flu­encer, women’s health ad­vo­cate, wife, moth­er, friend and many more.

«Dur­ing my for­ma­tive years, I was sur­round­ed by strong women who forged paths where none seemed to ex­ist. The ul­ti­mate goal was to en­sure every­one was tak­en care of. As I grew old­er, I re­alised the strong morals and val­ues in­stilled in me by my grand­moth­er, Eu­line Borel be­came am­pli­fied in roles of ser­vice, roles that helped oth­ers. At the age of 18, I was giv­en the op­por­tu­ni­ty to serve through Ro­taract, which ig­nit­ed my de­sire to serve. In my 12 years at the Ro­taract Club of Point Fortin, I served as Pres­i­dent, Sec­re­tary, Com­mu­ni­ty Ser­vice Di­rec­tor and Club Ser­vice Di­rec­tor and now I am ready to serve at a glob­al lev­el.»

Ro­tary E-Club of Vi­sion NYC

RO­TARY is a glob­al net­work of 1.2 mil­lion neigh­bors, friends, lead­ers, and prob­lem-solvers who see a world where peo­ple unite and take ac­tion to cre­ate last­ing change – across the globe, in our com­mu­ni­ties, and in our­selves. The Ro­tary E-Club of Vi­sion NYC was es­tab­lished on June 23rd, 2021 and is af­fil­i­at­ed with Ro­tary In­ter­na­tion­al Dis­trict 7230. The Ro­tary E-Club of Vi­sion NYC is an in­ter­na­tion­al and lo­cal com­mu­ni­ty-based or­ga­ni­za­tion.

The Ro­tary Mot­to is «Ser­vice Above Self’ and mem­bers are guid­ed by the «Four Way Test’

Of the things one thinks, say or do:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all con­cerned?

3. Will it build good­will and bet­ter friend­ships?

4. Will it be ben­e­fi­cial to all con­cerned?

The Jour­ney from a Ro­tarac­tor to Pres­i­dent

«I was in­vit­ed to a meet­ing by a ‘friend of a friend’ and re­alised right away this is where I want to be, and this is what I want­ed to do. As I grew out of my teens, Ro­taract al­lowed me to de­vel­op my pro­fes­sion­al, com­mu­ni­ca­tion, and net­work­ing skills. There we worked on many projects with the Fer­n­dean’s Place Chil­dren’s Home. Our sig­na­ture back to school projects in the com­mu­ni­ty helped many vul­ner­a­ble homes and per­sons at risk with­out re­sources just for school, some of which reached as far as Ce­dros, my child­hood home­town. The smiles on the chil­dren’s faces and the sigh of re­lief from par­ents and care­tak­ers were the proof that this type of ser­vice was well worth it.»

«Ro­taract al­so cre­at­ed op­por­tu­ni­ties for like-mind­ed pro­fes­sion­als in your Ro­tary In­ter­na­tion­al Dis­trict to meet and share ideas. This is where my love of trav­el be­gan, par­tic­i­pat­ing in projects that up­lift­ed the com­mu­ni­ty and en­vi­ron­ment, paint­ing and beau­ti­fy­ing schools and play­grounds were just a few of the ini­tia­tives that brought a pos­i­tive im­pact to each com­mu­ni­ty we served. It was in Do­mini­ca that I met Ro­tarac­tor Abit, we be­came in­stant friends and trav­elled from Trinidad to Guyana, where she lived. Abit Rag­beer, a Dis­trict Ro­taract Rep­re­sen­ta­tive and Pass Pres­i­dent Ro­taract Club of Man­hat­tan NYC Dis­trict 7230. The Covid-19 pan­dem­ic brought un­for­tu­nate grief, loss and ad­ver­si­ty, but al­so, we ex­pe­ri­enced many in­no­v­a­tive and re­silient strate­gies to strength­en com­mu­ni­ties and when the call from Abit came, it was just a mat­ter of time for me to step up in­to the role of Pres­i­dent of the new­ly chart­ed, Ro­tary E-Club of Vi­sion NYC.»

Strong Role Mod­els In­spired the Jour­ney

«It will be re­miss of me not to be­gin with my foun­da­tion. I grew up in Ce­dros, a small fish­ing vil­lage called Fuller­ton. My moth­er, Michelle, a young sin­gle par­ent, made nu­mer­ous sac­ri­fices to en­sure that I was ex­posed to every­thing pos­i­tive in or­der for me to ex­cel. My rel­a­tives and friends all cre­at­ed an un­break­able sup­port sys­tem.»

«Yes, it may be an overused cliché… but my role mod­el is my grand­moth­er, Eu­line Borel, if you get a chance to meet her, you will un­der­stand why! Peo­ple of­ten ask me, ‘how do I man­age to do every­thing?’, my re­sponse is the blood that runs through my veins pre­vents me from falling. My grand­moth­er still gets up at 4 am to date. As a child, she would make sure my cousins and I had hot meals to take to school, a hot lunch when we got home, and din­ner be­fore we watched the 7pm news.»

«Our house wasn’t fan­cy, but it was al­ways filled with love. She was al­ways stern, but as an adult I now un­der­stood why. She could make $100 feel like a $1 mil­lion dol­lars and do so with­out com­plaint. Of­ten, she shared, ‘nev­er jeal­ous peo­ple things, be­cause you don’t know what they do to get it’. This ce­ment­ed with­in me the at­trib­ut­es of grat­i­tude and con­tent­ment with what I have and mak­ing it am­pli­fy!»

«She taught me the im­por­tance of fast­ing and through her, the pow­er of prayer. I am al­so a strong be­liev­er in Je­sus’ per­fect walk and ul­ti­mate sac­ri­fice, and my faith is un­wa­ver­ing. He is by far my favourite role mod­el. I’ve come a long way to re­sem­ble Him, but He is the source I al­ways re­turn to.»

What is your ad­vice to our young girls and boys who may feel they start­ed in dis­ad­van­taged cir­cum­stances?

«My ad­vice to all young peo­ple is to find their WHY. Not every­thing you see with a glit­ter is ac­tu­al­ly gold. You can have all the mon­ey in the world and still be un­hap­py.

• Be­lieve in your­self first and show up for you!

• Push through be­cause to­mor­row will come.

• Drown out the noise around you with pos­i­tive thoughts.

• Sur­round your­self with per­sons who add val­ue to your life.

• Guard your men­tal health. Laugh, cry, and sing when nec­es­sary.

• Don’t let the harsh words and the un­kind­ness of oth­ers change who you are.

And most im­por­tant­ly, AL­WAYS be kind and re­mem­ber that it is a priv­i­lege to serve oth­ers, ex­pect­ing noth­ing in re­turn. God is re­al, and He hears and an­swers prayers. What He has de­signed for you is for you on­ly.

For those want­i­ng to be­come more in­volved:

Email: ro­tary.eclub­vi­[email protected]

Fb: Ro­taryE- Club of Vi­sion

IG: ro­tary_e_club­vi­sion7230

