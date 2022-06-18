17 junio, 2022
Mundo

Share price revised in Radio Jamaica's planned acquisition of 1834 Investments

19 segundos ago
share_price_revised_in_radio_jamaica_26_23039_3Bs_planned_acquisition_of_1834_investments.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group says the proposed payout to shareholders of 1834 Investments, whose businesses are to be acquired by Radio Jamaica Limited, has been revised. 

Radio Jamaica is a subsidiary of the group. 

The group announced in April that the two entities had entered into an implementation agreement. 

It was initially disclosed that each shareholder in 1834 Investments, formerly The Gleaner Company Limited, may choose to receive:

a) 0.403125 shares in Radio Jamaica per 1834 Investments share;

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation