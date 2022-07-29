Shanika Cardoza creates scented joy with soy candles

Entornointeligente.com /

There is no greater feeling than lounging around with refreshingly sweet aromas wafting in the crisp air following a long day or an even longer week. You can unwind from the chaos, stress and fatigue with one strike of a match.

«Candles are relaxing. If I feel overwhelmed, a nice hot bath, a scented candle and some music always uplift my mood. My bedroom always has a minty scent as I always have the rosemary mint or the peppermint and it is the most relaxing thing ever. I remember going to bed one night with a stuffy nose and I lit the eucalyptus candle during the experimental stage and I am not exaggerating, when I woke up, I felt completely different,» Candlemaker Shanika Cardoza, told Living .

Cardoza has always been a lover of beautiful scents. Scented candles hold a special place in her heart. It is for that reason that she decided to pursue a course in candle making. No one could have imagined that her decision would lead to starting a small business.

«My artistic side certainly developed overtime and was fuelled when I started researching the candle making process. I was overwhelmed and thrilled at the feedback I received from family and friends and I decided to venture into candle making as a business. I always wanted to start a business but I was unsure what industry to go into. I wanted to venture into something I had complete control over the look and feel and overall presentation of the products and I certainly have that with Ewicks Ja,» said the young entrepreneur.

The ‘E’ in ‘Ewicks’, which stands for ‘essential’, embodies the very nature of her candles, because they go beyond décor. To ensure that she is making a positive contribution to the environment, this candle artist opted to work with soy.

