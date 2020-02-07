Shanghai launches hospitality industrial guideline for epidemic control

Entornointeligente.com /

Staff measures the body temperature at the entrance of a hospital in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shanghai released a guideline, offering clear instructions to the city’s hotels and hospitality companies about how to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Shanghai has launched a guideline for the city’s hospitality industry to further fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic, local cultural and tourism authority said Friday.

According to the guideline, hotels and hospitality companies should check the guests’ temperature and report to disease prevention and control authorities if the guests are found with symptoms including fever, coughing and sneezing.

Hotels are required to accurately register the guests’ health information and hand out health tips to their guests, according to the guideline.

Hotels should provide separate meals in dining halls and are encouraged to offer room delivery service in order to reduce people gathering, the guideline said.

The document also requires hotels to strictly disinfect public areas on a daily basis. ■

