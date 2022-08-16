Shake up on the Pool table as teams change positions

Entornointeligente.com /

Round fif­teen of the Na­tion­al Pool League saw var­i­ous teams chang­ing po­si­tions in the top half of the Na­tion­al Pool League (NPL) stand­ings. Spar Ami­gos moved from sixth to fifth, Pool Sharks are back in the top four af­ter three weeks and the Play­house Preda­tors now drop down from fourth to the sixth spot on the ta­ble.

At the Spar Sports Bar in Re­form Vil­lage, Ami­gos re­turned to fifth on the stand­ings af­ter de­feat­ing Dekko Pub SC three games to two on Wednes­day 10th. Ay­oub Mo­hammed got the home team off to an im­pres­sive start get­ting the bet­ter of Dekko skip­per Vishal Ram­lo­gan 5-2. Kaz­im Ali failed in his at­tempt to ex­tend Spar’s lead los­ing five frames on the trot to Rishi Sam­path.

Go­ing in­to the dou­bles en­counter with the over­all match score read­ing one apiece, the vis­it­ing pair of Christo­pher Lee Ganese and Vin­cent Badree did well to come back from 2-3 and 3-4 deficits against Car­los Mon­tero­la and Dar­rell Kaw­al to win 5-4, two games to one for the vis­i­tors. The hosts need­ed a win in the fourth game to be in with a chance to stay in the con­test and Kel­ly Rame­sar de­liv­ered by beat­ing Sunil Latch­man in six frames, 5-1 to even the match at two all.

In the fi­nal game of the night, Ami­gos cap­tain Fi­del Mo­hammed was drawn to take on Rikky Isaac and Mo­hammed took no pris­on­ers rack­ing up five straight wins. The Spar team now boasts a record of nine wins and six loss­es, the same as the Preda­tors but are ahead on games dif­fer­en­tial.

The Preda­tors did not do them­selves any favours as they went down to the South Side Crew at the Pyra­mid Sports Bar in Gas­par­il­lo.

The South Siders were dom­i­nant against the Barataria-based Preda­tors de­feat­ing the vis­i­tors four games to one. ‘South Side’ are now 11-4 and re­main sec­ond on the stand­ings.

Mean­while, Pool Sharks BC won their sec­ond match in a row de­feat­ing Jer­ry Junc­tion 5-0 to move back in­to the top four with ten wins and five loss­es. Unit­ed Stars con­tin­ued their charge to the NPL nine-ball ti­tle de­feat­ing Check Side five games to nil at the Board­room lounge in Debe. ‘Stars’ have a four­teen and one record and catch­ing them seems un­like­ly at this point.

In oth­er games, Cen­tral Stars was the third team to reg­is­ter a 5-nil win in round 15. Play­ing at home against their sta­ble mates Ken­ny’s, ‘Stars’ made light work of the en­counter to im­prove their record to eleven wins and four loss­es, the same as South Side Crew but sit third on­ly on games dif­fer­ence. At Gold­en Arch­es II in Curepe, Spar Unit­ed beat the Pool­hulics Crew four games to one. Spar Unit­ed oc­cu­py the sev­enth spot on the ta­ble with six wins and nine loss­es.

Dekko Pub SC is in the eighth spot, Check Side next in ninth, with Ken­ny’s, Pool­hulics and Jer­ry Junc­tion hold­ing the 10th, 11th and 12th po­si­tions re­spec­tive­ly.

Round16 Fix­tures

Tonight’s Match-up

Pool Sharks BC vs Pool­hulics Krew; Board­room Lounge, Debe

To­mor­row’s Match­es

Play­house Preda­tors vs Spar Ami­gos; Play­house Sports Bar, Barataria

Spar Unit­ed vs South Side Crew; Spar Sports Bar, Re­form Vil­lage

Cen­tral Stars vs Jer­ry Junc­tion; Ken­ny’s Sports Bar, Ch­agua­nas

Dekko Pub SC vs Unit­ed Stars; Dekko Pub, Princes Town

