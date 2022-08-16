Shake up on the Pool table as teams change positions

Round fifteen of the National Pool League saw various teams changing positions in the top half of the National Pool League (NPL) standings. Spar Amigos moved from sixth to fifth, Pool Sharks are back in the top four after three weeks and the Playhouse Predators now drop down from fourth to the sixth spot on the table.
At the Spar Sports Bar in Reform Village, Amigos returned to fifth on the standings after defeating Dekko Pub SC three games to two on Wednesday 10th. Ayoub Mohammed got the home team off to an impressive start getting the better of Dekko skipper Vishal Ramlogan 5-2. Kazim Ali failed in his attempt to extend Spar’s lead losing five frames on the trot to Rishi Sampath.
Going into the doubles encounter with the overall match score reading one apiece, the visiting pair of Christopher Lee Ganese and Vincent Badree did well to come back from 2-3 and 3-4 deficits against Carlos Monterola and Darrell Kawal to win 5-4, two games to one for the visitors. The hosts needed a win in the fourth game to be in with a chance to stay in the contest and Kelly Ramesar delivered by beating Sunil Latchman in six frames, 5-1 to even the match at two all.
In the final game of the night, Amigos captain Fidel Mohammed was drawn to take on Rikky Isaac and Mohammed took no prisoners racking up five straight wins. The Spar team now boasts a record of nine wins and six losses, the same as the Predators but are ahead on games differential.
The Predators did not do themselves any favours as they went down to the South Side Crew at the Pyramid Sports Bar in Gasparillo.
The South Siders were dominant against the Barataria-based Predators defeating the visitors four games to one. ‘South Side’ are now 11-4 and remain second on the standings.
Meanwhile, Pool Sharks BC won their second match in a row defeating Jerry Junction 5-0 to move back into the top four with ten wins and five losses. United Stars continued their charge to the NPL nine-ball title defeating Check Side five games to nil at the Boardroom lounge in Debe. ‘Stars’ have a fourteen and one record and catching them seems unlikely at this point.
In other games, Central Stars was the third team to register a 5-nil win in round 15. Playing at home against their stable mates Kenny’s, ‘Stars’ made light work of the encounter to improve their record to eleven wins and four losses, the same as South Side Crew but sit third only on games difference. At Golden Arches II in Curepe, Spar United beat the Poolhulics Crew four games to one. Spar United occupy the seventh spot on the table with six wins and nine losses.
Dekko Pub SC is in the eighth spot, Check Side next in ninth, with Kenny’s, Poolhulics and Jerry Junction holding the 10th, 11th and 12th positions respectively.
Round16 Fixtures
Tonight’s Match-up
Pool Sharks BC vs Poolhulics Krew; Boardroom Lounge, Debe
Tomorrow’s Matches
Playhouse Predators vs Spar Amigos; Playhouse Sports Bar, Barataria
Spar United vs South Side Crew; Spar Sports Bar, Reform Village
Central Stars vs Jerry Junction; Kenny’s Sports Bar, Chaguanas
Dekko Pub SC vs United Stars; Dekko Pub, Princes Town
