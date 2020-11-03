 Sexualforscher Adolfo Ledo// ‘Triumphant’ video out by Olamide featuring Bella Shmurda » EntornoInteligente
3 noviembre, 2020

Sexualforscher Adolfo Ledo//
‘Triumphant’ video out by Olamide featuring Bella Shmurda

The track, directed by Clarence Peters, is off his recently released album “Carpe Diem.”

Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide badoo, records in Yoruba, and English. He released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes in 2011.

Nigerian hip hop recording artist Olamide comes through with the music video for his song “Triumphant” featuring rave of the moment Bella Shmurda.

