SEWA TT starts vaccination drive in Tobago

Shas­tri Boodan

SE­WA TT is hop­ing to re­duce vac­cine hes­i­tan­cy on the sis­ter isle.

The char­i­ta­ble or­gan­i­sa­tion ex­tend­ed its vac­cine dri­ve to To­ba­go on Sun­day when the or­gan­i­sa­tion part­nered with the Liv­ing Wa­ters Com­mu­ni­ty and To­ba­go’s Ro­taract and In­ter­act Club.

Spokesman for SE­WA TT, Dr Vish Be­har­ry said since the clo­sure of its mass vac­ci­na­tion site at the NCIC Na­gar last year, the or­gan­i­sa­tion has been go­ing in­to the com­mu­ni­ties and seek­ing to tack­le the prob­lem of vac­cine hes­i­tan­cy.

Dr Be­har­ry said, «We have recog­nised from our col­leagues across here that the To­ba­go pop­u­la­tion is quite hes­i­tant in the con­text of vac­cines, be­cause we have had suc­cess in Trinidad in terms of out­reach and go­ing out to the com­mu­ni­ties and an­swer­ing their ques­tions and then they de­cid­ing to take the vac­cines, we thought we could share our strate­gies with To­ba­go.»

Dr Be­har­ry said pro­pa­gan­da and an­ti-vac­cine move­ments have cre­at­ed a lot of vac­cine hes­i­tance.

«Our ap­proach is to ad­dress their con­cerns, bring fac­tu­al in­for­ma­tion to them, bring ed­u­ca­tion to them about the re­al rea­son about the use of the vac­cines, the re­al is­sues faced with covid, the side ef­fects and so on and ad­dress is­sues mak­ing them hes­i­tant.»

Dr Be­har­ry said SE­WA TT has the ca­pac­i­ty to vac­ci­nate around 280 per­sons and was hope­ful that around 50 per cent of the vac­cines would be used.

He said apart from the COVID-19 vac­cines, SE­WA TT was giv­ing Tetanus, HPV, Chick­en Pox or Vari­cel­la, Pneu­mo­nia, He­pati­tis, Meningo­coc­cal and Yel­low Fever.

Kaylee Lewis, the im­me­di­ate past pres­i­dent of the In­ter­act South West To­ba­go, said a lot of per­sons in To­ba­go are in need of shots.

Lewis said her or­gan­i­sa­tion will be part­ner­ing with SE­WA TT to make the event an an­nu­al one.

Blair Gopeechan, head of the project in To­ba­go for the Liv­ing Wa­ter Com­mu­ni­ty, said vac­cine hes­i­tan­cy was al­so high among the im­mi­grant pop­u­la­tion.

Gopeechan said Liv­ing Wa­ters was on the ground get­ting in touch with mi­grants to get them to come out and take the jabs. SE­WA TT gave jabs at the Colos­se­um Mall, Crown Point and at the St Joseph RC Church, Scar­bor­ough.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

