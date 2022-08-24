Severe weather approaching SVG

Entornointeligente.com /

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services says it continues to monitor closely an area of disturbed weather located near longitude 56 degrees West, or about 345 miles (555 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

The latest model guidance suggests that environmental conditions could become more favorable for slow development of this system in several days while it is forecast to move across the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea, forecasters said.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across the country from early Thursday.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils from the recent rainfall event, flash-flood watches or warnings may be issued later on Wednesday.

«All residents are advised to keep informed and pay close attention to information being issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services by visiting its website or its Facebook page .

