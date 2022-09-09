Several Islandwide Events to Remember «Miss Lou»

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is hosting month-long celebrations to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the birth of renowned cultural icon, Dr. the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley («Miss Lou»).

The islandwide events began on September 7 and will end on September 30. They include exhibitions chronicling the life and creative works of Dr. Bennett-Coverley. The events are being organised by the JCDC.

Acting Executive Director of the Commission, Marjorie Leyden Kirton, said Miss Lou offered an insightful, sociological perspective of the Jamaican experience in a creative and humorous way, adding that her works must be preserved and passed on to future generations as an important part of the Jamaican heritage.

She was speaking at the unveiling of the Miss Lou statuette on September 7, at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus main library. The artwork was gifted to the University by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

«Let us reignite our commitment to preserving and showcasing the rich cultural legacy of our beloved Miss Lou, as it encourages the younger generation to develop a deeper appreciation for Miss Lou’s contribution to Jamaica’s heritage,» she said.

She invited members of the public and those in the diaspora to participate in the activities commemorating the life and work of Miss Lou.

Displays will be staged in St. Thomas with the ‘Miss Lou Sinting’ exhibition, at the St. Thomas Parish Library, the Miss Lou exhibition at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus main library, the Clarendon Parish Library, the Manchester Parish Library, Hanover Parish Library, and the St. Elizabeth Parish Library.

Other events during the month include the Miss Lou Poetry Hour at the Portland Parish Library, and the Miss Lou Poetry Reading at the St. Mary Parish Library.

The St. Ann Parish Library, and Hopewell and Green Island Branch Libraries in Hanover will also be hosting events throughout the period.

In addition, the Trelawny, St. James, and St. Catherine Parish libraries will also be hosting online events commemorating the cultural icon.

Grants Pen Primary in St. Thomas will also be hosting its ‘Miss Lou Sinting’ exhibition.

Persons are being advised to contact the respective institutions regarding the closing dates for these events.

The schedule of activities can be viewed at jcdc.gov.jm, as well as the Commission’s social media platforms.

