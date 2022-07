Entornointeligente.com /

Several persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Llandovery main road in St Ann on Sunday morning.

The Runaway Bay Police confirmed the development.

It’s reported that two public passengers buses – a Toyota Hiace and a Toyota Coaster bus – were involved.

There’s a pile-up of traffic. More details to come.

