Several expressions of interest for diplomat postings

by Linda Straker

Administration yet to publicly name new diplomats for various missions Recalling, selection and posting of new diplomats can take between 3 and 6 months Posting of diplomat must happen on mutual consent of receiving states Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall has admitted that several Grenadians, as well as non-nationals, have expressed their desire to become diplomats for the country, however, a final decision will be made by the Cabinet after each person is assessed on merits.

«We have received quite a number of expressions of interest from Grenadians and in some cases from non-Grenadians. We are going to assess each one on its particular merit and make a decision on the different positions as we go forward,» Joseph declared during the Government’s news conference on Tuesday, 27 September.

Within days of getting elected to office following the 23 June 2022 General Elections the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration announced that it was recalling all diplomats. Three months into the job, the administration is yet to publicly name new diplomats for the country’s various missions.

«We are in the process of considering different people for the different positions, we are not in a position yet to call names, in fact, it is not wise to call names before you have the process get to a certain stage where the receiving country finally accepts or decides to accept the person you are planning to post. It is not wise to do that,» Andall told reporters.

Roxie McLiesh-Hutchinson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the selection and posting of new diplomats and the recalling of existing diplomats is a process that can go on for as long as 6 months. «Generally, recalling is a process that takes 3 to 6 months to complete. It involves the repatriation of the diplomat, it involves the informing of the receiving states where they are posted of the Government’s intention to recall the ambassadors and the other diplomats where were affected.»

«It also involves the informing of the Head of State of the intention to recall. In itself, recall is not a quick process but is something that takes a period of 3 to 6 months. Bearing in mind that persons are now moving from diplomat status which involves privileges and immunities and returning to regular citizens,» she said, pointing out that the posting of a diplomat must happen on mutual consent of the receiving states.

Some of the locations of Grenada’s diplomat missions or embassies are Cuba, China, the United Kingdom, the USA, Belgium, and Russia. Some of the multilateral organisations with diplomatic standing include Caricom, the European Union, the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and the Organisation of American States.

The ambassadors to several of these embassies have already resigned from the post after the Government announced the recall.

