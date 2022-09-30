Seven persons remanded in connection with $100-million ganja bust

Entornointeligente.com /

Seven persons who were charged in connection with a $100-million ganja bust in Clarendon last week, were remanded when they appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court today.

The seven – six men and one woman – were taken into custody after the police intercepted a convoy of three motor vehicles in Clarendon Park on September 21.

The charges were laid on Monday after the seven were interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

Among them is Garrie Rogers, 43, a taxi operator of Mountainside district in St Elizabeth, who is charged with possession of, dealing in, trafficking and taking steps to export ganja.

According to the prosecution, when cautioned, Rogers said, «A charter mi get charter fi carry di ganja to St Thomas.»

