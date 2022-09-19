Seven Former Brazilian Presidential Candidates Support Lula

Entornointeligente.com /

Meanwhile, Lula da Silva grew from 26 to 32 percent within the evangelical electorate, which provided important support for Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 elections.

On Monday, seven former presidential candidates from diverse political tendencies called on Brazilians to support Workers’ Party candidate Lula da Silva in the October 2 elections, when far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will seek re-election for the 2023-2027 term.

Brazilians Keep Lula as Favorite 16 Days Before the Elections

This public call was made during a meeting in Sao Paulo that brought together ecologist Marina Silva, socialists Luciana Genro and Guilherme Boulos, labor politicians Cristovam Buarque and Joao Vicente Goulart, leftist Fernando Haddad, and conservative Henrique Meirelles.

«This meeting symbolizes the will that people have to recover democracy in our country,» Lula said, thanking all politicians and asking citizens to «erradicate fascism.»

«I am here calmly and confidently, because I know the country can function again with Lula… He did it and will do it again,» said the former president of the Brazilian Central Bank, Meirelles, who ran as a candidate in the 2018 elections.

«A fascist who doesn’t have a political party says ‘my party is Brazil», says election frontrunner Lula at Florianopolis rally.

«This flag is not the flag of a party, this flag represents 215 million Brazilians who love this country.» pic.twitter.com/Xnf4aaqggu

— BRASILWIRE (@BRASILWIRE) September 18, 2022 «All Brazilian democrats must unite and avoid the tragedy that would be the re-election of the current president,» said Buarque, who was also Education Minister in 2003.

Currently, all voting intention polls place the Workers’ Party candidate as the favorite to win the elections. Lula has managed to obtain 45 percent of citizen preferences, surpassing Bolsonaro, who has 30 percent. To win in the first round, however, the leftist leader needs to exceed 50 percent of the valid vote.

Meanwhile, the most recent polls also indicate that the evangelical electorate, which represents approximately 30 percent of the Brazilian population, is rapidly becoming disenchanted with Bolsonaro’s preaching.

«In one week, Lula grew from 26 to 32 percent within the evangelical electorate, while Bolsonaro fell from 51 to 49 percent,» Nacho Lemus, the correspondent for teleSUR, reported, adding that the survey was conducted in the week after Lula’s alliance with Marina Silva, a woman who has a strong influence on the neo-Pentecostal electorate.

Brazil’s presidential candidate for the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and other contenders in the upcoming elections condemned the verbal attack on journalist Vera Magalhaes by pro-Bolsonaro congressman #lula #bolsonaro #Brazil pic.twitter.com/myK44Qt0ez

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 15, 2022

