Seven Alleged Lottery Scammers Arrested In St. Elizabeth

Seven men are in custody following a major police operation yesterday in St. Elizabeth. The special operation involved personnel assigned to the Area Three Police Division which comprises the parishes of St. Elizabeth, Clarendon and Manchester. According to reports, the operation led the police to Pepper in St. Elizabeth, where investigators theorise there were several suspects involved in lottery scamming. At the end of the special operation seven men were taken into custody for questioning . Investigators also seized what is commonly known as ‘lead sheets » bearing the names, contact numbers and email addresses of thousands of individuals residing overseas. A laptop computer and 7 mobile phones were also confiscated. The operation covered a number of other communities in St. Elizabeth.

