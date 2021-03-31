Service Learning Programme encourages students to give back to Dominica

From 2019 to the present, students of the Dominica State College have been engaged in voluntary projects to give back to the country and gain work experience through the institution's Service Learning Programme.

“With the implementation of the Service Learning program, our students have forged long-lasting relationships with organizations. They have been able to fall back on those relationships to find work and support in their job-seeking endeavors. The students have also built on much-needed skills and experience to help mold them as they forge ahead in their studies and professional lives. Also, this initiative is a great tool to support community development,” said Ellena Bowers, Coordinator, Service Learning Programme.

Students are required to participate in the Service Learning Programme as a prerequisite to graduation. Students enrolled in a Bachelor’s degree programme must complete two hundred service-learning hours. Those enrolled in an Associate degree programme need to complete one hundred hours, and students admitted to a Certificate programme must complete fifty service hours.

Students may pursue service-learning opportunities through the Service Learning Department of the College or, they can source appropriate opportunities with organizations of their choosing.

The College is appealing to business owners to collaborate with them, as the institution’s Service Learning programme offers many benefits including voluntary labor. To engage students in activities, the organization must first partner with the Dominica State College agreeing, to the colleges’ service-learning policy. To participate, organizations should contact the service-learning department at 275-8019 or email servicelearning@dsc.edu.dm .

