Serrant hat-trick downs Fort Lewis Sky Hawks

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T se­nior women’s foot­baller Maria-Frances Ser­rant scored her first hat-trick of the sea­son to in­spire the West Texas A&M women’s soc­cer team to a 3-0 de­feat of Fort Lewis Sky­hawks 3-0 at Canyon, Texas on Fri­day night.

The first half start­ed with the La­dy Buffs pep­per­ing shots to­wards Fort Lewis goal­keep­er Katie Dun­babin, but de­spite the nu­mer­ous chances, Ser­rant and fel­low na­tion­al team­mate Asha James and their team­mates couldn’t sneak one past Dun­babin as a score­less half looked em­i­nent.

How­ev­er, sev­en min­utes be­fore half­time, Ser­rant who trans­ferred from Cor­ban Uni­ver­si­ty where she start­ed in 26 of 27 ap­pear­ances and scored 14 goals along with six as­sists to be named Cas­cade Col­le­giate Con­fer­ence (CCC) Of­fen­sive Play­er of the Year and Na­tion­al As­so­ci­a­tion of In­ter­col­le­giate Ath­let­ics (NA­IA) Hon­or­able Men­tion All-Amer­i­can in 2021 stormed past the Sky­hawks’ back line and in­to the box. Dun­babin held her ground as Ser­rant sent a shot on goal and while the Fort Lewis cus­to­di­an was able to stop the first shot, Ser­rant’s fol­low-up at­tempt went over the head of the Fort Lewis goal­keep­er to make it 1-0.

Ser­rant need­ed just two min­utes and 13 sec­onds in­to the sec­ond half to score her sec­ond goal of the night.

The T&T for­ward saw her first at­tempt blocked by a de­fend­er but her next shot end­ed in the back of the net be­fore she clinched her hat­trick with five min­utes left in the game.

Aid­ed by her stel­lar foot­work, Ser­rant spun off the Sky­hawks’ de­fend­er to gain space in the box, and from just a step in­side the box, she un­leashed an un­stop­pable right-foot­ed strike to cap the scor­ing on the night and push her sea­son tal­ly to five in three match­es.

On Au­gust 28 against Adams State Griz­zlies, Ser­rant, James, and Nicole Gray were all on tar­get for West Texas A&M in a 3-0 win while in the sea­son open­er two days ear­li­er, James net­ted twice and Ser­rant the oth­er in a sim­i­lar 3-0 de­feat of Em­po­ria State.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com