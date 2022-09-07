Serrant hat-trick downs Fort Lewis Sky Hawks

T&T senior women’s footballer Maria-Frances Serrant scored her first hat-trick of the season to inspire the West Texas A&M women’s soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of Fort Lewis Skyhawks 3-0 at Canyon, Texas on Friday night.
The first half started with the Lady Buffs peppering shots towards Fort Lewis goalkeeper Katie Dunbabin, but despite the numerous chances, Serrant and fellow national teammate Asha James and their teammates couldn’t sneak one past Dunbabin as a scoreless half looked eminent.
However, seven minutes before halftime, Serrant who transferred from Corban University where she started in 26 of 27 appearances and scored 14 goals along with six assists to be named Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Offensive Player of the Year and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Honorable Mention All-American in 2021 stormed past the Skyhawks’ back line and into the box. Dunbabin held her ground as Serrant sent a shot on goal and while the Fort Lewis custodian was able to stop the first shot, Serrant’s follow-up attempt went over the head of the Fort Lewis goalkeeper to make it 1-0.
Serrant needed just two minutes and 13 seconds into the second half to score her second goal of the night.
The T&T forward saw her first attempt blocked by a defender but her next shot ended in the back of the net before she clinched her hattrick with five minutes left in the game.
Aided by her stellar footwork, Serrant spun off the Skyhawks’ defender to gain space in the box, and from just a step inside the box, she unleashed an unstoppable right-footed strike to cap the scoring on the night and push her season tally to five in three matches.
On August 28 against Adams State Grizzlies, Serrant, James, and Nicole Gray were all on target for West Texas A&M in a 3-0 win while in the season opener two days earlier, James netted twice and Serrant the other in a similar 3-0 defeat of Emporia State.
