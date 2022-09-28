Serial Fraudster Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison

Entornointeligente.com /

Fraudster Reinford Soares, who has 51 previous convictions, has been sentenced to 42 months for fraud. Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque handed down the sentence on Tuesday afternoon after her efforts to have the matter transferred to the Home Circuit Court failed. When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, the court was told that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that the matter should continue in the parish court. Purporting to be an employee of the Jamaica Customs Agency and Kingston Wharves, Mr. Soares swindled more than $10 million from multiple complainants between 2019 and 2021 for the purchase of motor vehicles. During the sentencing hearing, his attorney Orville Morgan said his 44-year-old client was not in a position to make restitution. Soares was subsequently sentenced to two years at hard labour for 11 counts of obtaining money by means of false pretense. He is to serve one year for larceny by trick. Those two sentences are to run consecutively. Soares is also to serve six months for absconding bail. Additionally, Judge Cole-Montaque had ordered that he serve two years at hard labour, to run concurrently with obtaining money by means of false pretense. An order was also made for him to repay five of the complainants. Soares is to return to court on December 14, when other fraud matters will be mentioned.

