SERHA Health Centres To Extend Opening Hours

Entornointeligente.com / Effective immediately, health centres in the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will remain open for extended hours on some days as part of the Ministry of Health’s response to overcrowding at major public hospitals. These health centres serve Kingston & St. Andrew, St. Catherine and St. Thomas. The additional hours will take them up to 8 o’clock in the evenings. The Slipe Pen Road and Glen Vincent health centres in Kingston and St. Jago Park and Greater Portmore in St. Catherine, will have extended hours from Monday to Friday. The Ministry says it recognises the current challenges and is working assiduously to ensure members of the public, who have to use the health facilities, can do so in comfort and convenience.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

