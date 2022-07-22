Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake re-elected president of Jamaica Bankers Association

Entornointeligente.com /

Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, chief executive officer of the National Commercial Bank, was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) at its annual general meeting today.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, was unanimously appointed as vice president. She joins Eva Lewis, country officer and corporate bank head of Citibank Jamaica, as treasurer of the JBA; and Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Jamaica as honorary secretary.

In a press release today, JBA noted that «Tugwell Henry looks forward to bringing her wealth of experience to the role to support the mandate of the JBA, which comprises the main industry practitioners through its member institutions.»

The re-elected president expressed his gratitude for the executive council’s vote of confidence in his leadership.

«I wish to express my appreciation to the JBA Executive Council for their trust in my abilities to continue leading this association. With the support of the executive members, I will continue to lead the advancement of the JBA’s mission to promote a safe, sound, competitive and vibrant banking industry that supports Jamaica’s economic growth and development. The key areas of focus for this term will be supporting and driving financial inclusion, public education, consumer protection and cybersecurity,» Blake remarked.

