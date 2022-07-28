Sentencing of St Mary man charged with buggery pushed back

Entornointeligente.com /

The sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences against minors was pushed back to September when he appeared in the St Mary Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Sheridan Shepherd, who was charged in June 2021 with six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault, was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

However, The Gleaner received reports that the sentencing did not take place after he changed his guilty plea, alleging that he was instructed to plead guilty.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, however, dismissed that report and insisted that the guilty plea was still on record.

«He has not changed his plea. He made certain utterances to the probation officer,» Llewellyn told The Gleaner Wednesday evening.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com