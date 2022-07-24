Senior cops demand up to $200,000

JOSHUA SEEMUNGAL
Some Senior Superintendents of Police who head police divisions, are allegedly demanding as much as $100,000 to $200,000 in cash from promoters to provide security services at fetes, well placed police sources and several promoters have revealed to Guardian Media.
They said while many senior superintendents are reasonable with their demands, others are exploiting the situation to line their pockets.
«At the end of the day, it’s like you’re working for the police. You working for them, because actually, their bill is the highest…Greater efforts must be made to bring these payments in line. So, you can’t have 3,000 people and your bill is $100,000. That doesn’t happen in any other part of the world,» well-known promoter Randy Glasgow said.
«This is an extra duty, so it’s overtime. That is why this whole racket is running because it’s overtime for police officers to make. It goes directly to the officers.
«When we have to pay this, we have to pay this in cash to the police service,» said another popular promoter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
For close to two years, the entertainment industry was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some risked a heavy fine and arrest by ignoring the public health regulations, most of the country acted responsibly, avoiding partying at the height of the pandemic.
Now, with the removal of the public health restrictions, parties and other events are back in full swing.
With it is a long-standing issue that many promoters believe is leading to the unethical enrichment of some police officers and is threatening the viability of the local entertainment sector.
«When you come across someone unreasonable, it comes to a situation where you feel like, basically, police turn thief and they rob you. That’s the feeling you get. The people who are supposed to be protecting you from banditry, they are the ones robbing you,» a promoter complained.
With Carnival 2023 on the horizon, members of the Promoters Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) and others in the industry are hoping that a system is put in place that is more transparent.
For party promoters to obtain a bar license, they must go before the court and show proof that police and fire officers will be at the event. The number of officers present is determined by the senior superintendent at the police station located closest to where the event will be held.
The senior officer is supposed to do research on the reputation of promoters and discuss aspects of the party with them—attendance, venue, type of crowd—and then decide how many officers should be assigned.
Each officer must be paid, so the more officers required, the larger the fee promoters must pay.
«The issue is how they decide on how many police officers to send to the event. That’s the problem. It’s subjective and based on their whim and fancy. They should be using a formula that could calculate it,» president of PATT Jerome «Rome» Precilla said.
«It’s a wide range. Police officers could cost a promoter from $10,000 to up to $200,000. Because there was a fete this summer that did over $100,000 in police, and this is just one fete.
«Sometimes you have two parties in the same venue, and you just have a different promoter doing that fete and the police will change how many officers they want to send. You can’t predict.»
There is also a lack of accountability on the day of the event, according to Precilla.
Even if a party promoter is charged, for example, $100,000 for 100 police officers, the promoter isn’t allowed to do a check how many officers turned up to work at the fete.
«When the police reach the event, they don’t want to line up in a parade for you to see how many officers came. So sometimes if the police say they are sending 50 officers to your event, you may see a whole set of police come, but they don’t line up to let you see if there’s actually 50,» he complained.
«What’s supposed to happen is that if they don’t send 50 officers and they only send 40 officers, they are supposed to give you a refund on the officers that didn’t come. Sometimes you’ll get an officer who will say, yeah, only 30 officers come, you could go and get a refund, but not all the time that’s going to happen.»
Ghost police
Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith said the issue was of great concern to him during his tenure. He confirmed that promoters were not able to do a check on the number of police officers who turned up for duty.
Griffith agreed with Precilla that the system lacks accountability.
He said when he was commissioner, the service realised some senior officers were allocating large numbers of officers to fetes without even looking at the number of people expected to attend the event.
«What made it worse, and was of concern to the Prime Minister, was the demand that the payment is made in cash. 100 police officers and you have to pay say $100,000 in cash. It was difficult for promoters.
«The promoters then had to go to the bank for cash, and then again, if 30 officers show up, it means that $70,000 could just disappear in the hands of someone,» Griffith said.
To stop that, Griffith said the service decided to create an account for promoters to make their payments. He said a plan was approved so promoters would sign a cheque and deposit it into the account. From the police service account, the funds would then go into the salaries of the officers who worked the event.
«I know there would be reluctance by certain police officers—a very few—because they would prefer the old time system that I tried to eliminate by using cash, and when you pay with cash, you can have ghost police officers and then you’ll have excess funds that will just go into the wrong hands,» Griffith said.
Five promoters all said they are required to make payments to the senior superintendents in cash for security services at fetes. They said in most instances they were not allowed to check the number of police officers who reported to duty.
To the industry’s demise
Desperate to resolve the issues affecting its membership, the PATT sent letters to former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi pointing out that arrangements between promoters and the police and fire service for security at events are counterproductive.
According to PATT’s research, the application process for a bar licence is unique, and not for the right reasons. In New York City, Canada and the United Kingdom, police and fire officers are not required for an event. Fire officers inspect the venue beforehand, while private security personnel are hired by the venue or the promoter to maintain order.
In Florida, police officers are assigned to venues in small numbers because the promoter also employs security personnel.
Closer to home, in Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and Grenada, the presence of police and fire officers is not mandatory. Security guards are hired by the promoter. In Jamaica, police pass through the event to check in, while in Grenada a minimum number of police officers are assigned if the national stadium or a government-owned venue is used.
In the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, fire officers are not required, while the promoter and police have a meeting to discuss police strength.
To fix the issue locally, PATT made the following recommendations:
Use an event risk assessment and police strength calculator to determine the number of police officers required for each event, rather than have a senior superintendent decide the number of officers present. The calculator would calculate the number of police officers required based on the number of patrons, type of event, location, and incident history.
Fire officers should no longer be required for the duration of events. They should visit the venue the day before to do an inspection.
Extra duty should be paid to officers via normal channels where PAYE can be applied to their salary. An online payment system should also be set up.
There should be a mandatory ID parade by police and fire officers for the promoter before and after the event to avoid the possibility of ghost officers at the event.
PATT President Jerome «Rome» Precilla believes that the present system often results in the court granting licences a few days before or even on the day of the event, meaning the promoter wouldn’t know how the senior officer would charge for security until then.
Promoter Randy Glasgow agrees
«You’re doing a show and you can’t budget for police and fire, so when it comes up to the week of the show, you’re given some crazy figures to deal with. You can’t even adjust. You either continue with the show and take your loss or try and hope. That’s what it comes down to,» he said.
Glasgow said he hopes that by November or when Carnival arrives, the security arrangement charges or is standardized.
He believed the issues are affecting the product offered by promoters, which in turn affects the local industry.
«Anywhere you go, you don’t have this situation where you have to pay all this for police and fire. We have to be mindful here in Trinidad that we have a product that the whole world wants to do. There’s rapid growth in the Carnival industry across the world.
«We have to be careful that sooner or later, we may not be the land of Carnival and events because people may not choose to come to Trinidad. You may not be able to treat a customer the way you want to because the highest percentage of your budget is for police and fire.»
Precilla and Glasgow called for open, honest conversations among the PATT, the T&T Police Service, and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts to find a solution.
