Senior cop credits foot patrols for decline in robberies in parts of PoS

Police say an increase in foot patrols in Port-of-Spain, particularly in the Charlotte Street area, has resulted in a decrease in robberies.
Back in February Guardian Media reported that several Chinese establishments on Charlotte Street were targeted by bandits.
In three weeks, at least six Chinese establishments had also been robbed by a group of six to ten men.
CCTV footage obtained of the robberies showed masked men walking into the store and demanding the cashier open the register.
They then filled their pockets with the money and any close-by items like cigarettes and alcohol.
Police said several arrests were made but there were no positive identifications.
According to Senior Superintendent of the Port-of-Spain Division, Neil Brandon John information suggested that some of the robbers were from neighbouring communities.
To protect the businesses from more robberies, Chinese Embassy officials met with the Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds between February 19 and 20.
After that meeting, a decision was made for Municipal police to collaborate with the Defence Force to conduct foot patrols in an attempt to protect businesses.
Brandon John said this has caused the robberies to stop altogether.
Guardian Media was told that within the last month there have been delivery truck robberies on George Street.
But the Snr Supt for the Port-of-Spain Division said «detections and prosecutions» have been made.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian