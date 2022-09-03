Senior citizen calls teeth-cleaning a blessing after 15 years

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Kingsley Titer, a resident of Sherwood Content, Trelawny, will be smiling much more brightly after having waited 15 years for a dental cleaning, which he got last Sunday, during a dental health fair courtesy of legendary sprint star Usain Bolt and United States-based dental and technology company, SprintRay.

Titer, 73, was one of more than 150 residents of Sherwood Content, Bolt’s hometown, to benefit from the health outreach initiative, which was held at the Waldensia Primary and Infant School, of which Bolt is a past student. The event was also held in collaboration with representatives from The University of the West Indies Mona School of Dentistry.

«The community and I are very grateful for this because dental hygiene is a necessity in our community. As you see the crowd here, you can appreciate that there are many people who thank the Bolt Foundation for sponsoring this health fair for us,» said Titer, referencing the Usain Bolt Foundation, which was started by the athlete and which put on the weekend-long programme.

A justice of the peace in Sherwood Content, Titer acknowledged that he recognised his need for a dental check-up several weeks prior to the health fair, which started on Saturday.

