Senator Francis ‘has sought medical attention’

Government senator Julian Francis sought medical attention on Sunday afternoon at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, a government official has confirmed to iWitness News.

«I have not spoken to any of his family members and I have not spoken to the prime minister about it. Any information I have is second hand but I can confirm that he has sought medical attention,» the official said.

iWitness News began receiving reports after 4 p.m. that the senator has fallen ill but has so far only been unable to confirm that he has sought medical attention.

Francis, who is in his early 70s, is also general secretary of the ruling Unity Labour Party and Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government.

Most recently, he has been focused on the project to build a new EC$600 million port in Kingstown, clean up of the city, and his party’s convention next Sunday.

