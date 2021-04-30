Seminar discusses new momentum in China-Nigeria ties

Entornointeligente.com / The dignitaries at the seminar in Abuja, April 22, 2021. [Photo by Wang Guiping/ provided to Chinaculture.org] This year witnesses the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between China and Nigeria. The Chinese embassy in Nigeria and Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria, in collaboration with China Cultural Center in Nigeria and China Alumni Association of Nigeria, jointly held a seminar on China-Nigeria’s New Journey in Abuja on April 22.

Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture Ifeoma A. Anyanwutaku, China Alumni Association of Nigeria President Muhammad Sulaiman, Director of the Center for China Studies Charles Onunaiju and other celebrities were present at the seminar.

Cui said since its founding in 1921, the Communist Party of China has gone through a 100-year glorious journey and made world-renowned achievements. China and Nigeria will work together to write new chapter for the next 50 years.

On behalf of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Ifeoma noted the long standing bilateral relation between Nigeria and China which she said were flourishing.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the People’s Republic of China, as we reminisce on its giant strides in all spheres of human endeavor and to note the enormous prosperity, welfare and human capital development of her citizens and global allies. This seminar surely provides a platform for stock-taking and celebration the enduring relationship of our two countries”, she said.

